Dowagiac earns Division 2 Academic All-State for 18th straight year

DOWAGIAC — For the 18th consecutive year, the Dowagiac varsity softball team has earned Division 2 Academic All-State from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

But unlike previous years, the Chieftains had all 13 players with a grade point average of 3.00 or better. That is something that has never happened under veteran Dowagiac Coach Mike Behnke.

“We had the highest GPA I have ever had in 18 years with a 3.62,” Behnke said. “The requirement for the team is to have a team cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher.”

The Chieftains also had three players earn individual Academic All-State — Taylor Wimberley (3.98), Emma Allen (3.97) and Calley Ruff (3.91). Wimberley is the salutatorian of the Class of 2022.

“The requirement for an individual is to have a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher,” Behnke said. “Cumulative GPA equals the girl’s GPA since they have been in high school, not just this year or just this semester.”

Also earning individual Division 2 Academic All-State was Niles’ Chloe Hargreaves with a GPA of 3.96.

Edwardsburg and Niles also earned team Academic All-State in Division 2. The Vikings had a GPA of 3.7.

Buchanan was team Academic All-State in Division 3, as well as having Christin Cooper earn individual Academic All-State.

In Division 4, Decatur had a trio of individual Academic All-State selections — Gwen Grosvenor, Mollie Latham and Lauren Ogrin — while Marcellus had a pair earn individual all-state — Emma Holmes and Abby Voss.