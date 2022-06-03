Anderson joins SMC dance team

DOWAGIAC — Nyah Anderson, of Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts in Chicago, Illinois, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of lntent to join Southwestern Michigan College Coach Laura Odenwald on the Roadrunner dance team.

“We’re excited to share another committed and talented dancer, Nyah Anderson,” Odenwald said. “She is in the dance program at Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts in Chicago where she has learned various styles of dance including jazz, hip hop, modern, ballet, and African. Nyah’s enthusiasm and positivity is unmatched! She will be a wonderful addition to our team, and I can’t wait to see how she grows as a dancer and student at SMC.”

The dance team’s inaugural season in the fall, and will offer students an extra-curricular sport focused on performance while providing camaraderie and support. The team will entertain spectators at SMC basketball games and in the community, while also competing at the national level through spring National Dance Alliance competitions.