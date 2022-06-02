OAK + ASH opens downtown Dowagiac

Published 4:57 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Ryan Yuenger

DOWAGIAC — The anticipation is over.  

The owners of OAK + ASH BBQ, 109 S. Front St., Dowagiac, announced they are open to the public in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. They posted a food menu featuring smoked meats, sandwiches, burgers, tacos, appetizers, salads and an extensive list of BBQ sauces.  

OAK + ASH will feature Texas-style BBQ in a variety of ways, using spices from South Bend’s Terra Spice Marketplace. Starters include pimiento cheese, BBQ nachos and burnt end-loaded waffle fries. Also available as small dishes are a smoked turkey salad and brisket chili, among other soups and salads. 

Smoked meat options include oak-smoked brisket and pork shoulder, mesquite-smoked ribs, cherry-smoked turkey, pecan-smoked sausages and hickory-smoked chicken. Beef ribs smoked with oak, hickory and cherry are also available by the bone, which is more than a pound of beef per bone. Meat prices range from $4.50 for a quarter-pound of smoked turkey to $60 for a bone of beef ribs the menu calls “The ribeye of BBQ.”  

Sandwiches range from a pulled pork to a smoked Portobello mushroom to “Ladder 240,” which includes pulled pork, brisket, jalapeno cheddar sausage and Carolina BBQ sauce. Other sauce options are available for $1.50, and include a mole BBQ, Japanese BBQ, Alabama white, hot BBQ and several others. 

According to the restaurant’s Facebook post, they will be open until 10 p.m. on Thursday. No additional information was provided.  

