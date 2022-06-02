Daily Data: Thursday, June 2
Published 8:57 am Thursday, June 2, 2022
BOYS GOLF
Division 4 Regional
At Klinger Lake C.C.
Medalist
Matthew Turcotte, Calvin Christian- 78
Team Scores
- Grandville Calvin Christian 335, 2. Kalamazoo Hackett 351, 3. Kalamazoo Christian 353, 4. Saugatuck 362, 5. Cassopolis 383, 6. Tri-Unity Christian 392, 7. Bridgman 423, 8. White Pigeon 426, 8. Howardsville Christian 426, 10. Colon 432, 11. Lawton 426, 12. Climax-Scott’s 443, 13. River Valley 454, 14. Our Lady of the Lake 476, 15. Centreville 477, 16. Marcellus 486, 17. Burr Oak 527
Cassopolis Results
Kenyon Williams 92, Brayden Westrate 93, RJ Drews 97, Logan Pflug 101, Kenny May 160
TRACK & FIELD
ROTARY MEET
At St. Joseph
Boys Results
100: 1. Jared Wilburn (Berrien Springs) 11.57; 3. Justin Bannow (Dowagiac) 11.81; 6. Chris Santiago-Heflin (Niles) 12.19; 7. Antwone Whitelow (Niles) 12.20.
200: 1. Justin Bannow (Dowagiac) 24.10; 2. Vincente Madison (Dowagiac) 24.61; 3. Josh Winchester-Jones (Dowagiac) 24.72; 5. Mike Chisonga (Niles) 25-14; 6. Antwone Whitelow (Niles) 25.16.
400: 1. Zach Ort (Lakeshore) 53.55; 2. Josh Winchester-Jones (Dowagiac) 54.06; 4. Mason Young (Niles) 55.53; 10. Braden Bennett (Niles) 59.22; 16. Brody Beckman (Niles) 1:05.27.
800: 1. Boden Genovese (Coloma) 1:59.98; 8. Owen Saylor (Dowagiac) 2:15.35; 16. Logan Ritchie (Niles) 2:24.88.
1,600: 1. Race Bettich (Lakeshore) 4:22.92; 8. Owen Saylor (Dowagiac) 4:56.92; 25. Nathan Ritter (Niles) 6:58.31.
3,200: 1. Race Bettich (Lakeshore) 9:47.75;
110 Hurdles: 1. Aydan McCarey (Niles) 16.16; 4. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 17.29.
300 Hurdles: 1. Austin Birner (Bangor) 44.10; 3. Aydan McCarey (NIles) 44.79; 5. Jake McCubbin (Brandywine) 46.00; 8. Jetson Rogers (Niles) 46.96; 13. Andre Love (Niles) 50.21.
400 Relay: 1. Lakeshore (Matt Vaughn, Christopher Judkins, Kyle Stampfly, Cage Davison) 45.66; 3. Niles (Chris Santiago-Heflin, Antwone Whitelow, Mike Chisonga, Andre Love) 47.39; 5. Dowagiac (Avery Amundsen, Vincente Madison, Isiah Hill, Justin Bannow) 47.51.
800 Relay: 1. Niles (Mason Young, Aydan McCarey, Chris Santiago-Heflin, Antwone Whitelow) 1:37.28.
1,600 Relay: 1. Watervliet (German Casiano, Ryan Knapp, Jimmy Kolosowsky, Daniel Mandujano) 3:41.68; 5. Niles (Mason Young, Nathan Becraft, Braden Bennet, Huck Coffee) 3:56.34.
3,200 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Sam Markle, James Burke, Andrew Salliotte, Noah Jarvis) 8:35.60; 5. Niles (Ashton Burrous, Logan Ritchie, Huck Coffee, Nathan Ritter) 13:12.12.
Shot Put: 1. Gerald Capaccio (St. Joseph) 50-2.5; 15. Bradyn Greenman (Niles) 34-3; 17. Huck Coffee (Niles) 32-7; 19. Mnason Smothers (New Buffalo) 29-7.
Discus: 1. Cobie Bonds (Coloma) 145-7; 12. Huck Coffee (Niles) 92-7.75; 14. Bradyn Greenman (Niles) 88-10; 16. Mantaj Singh (Niles) 78-.75.
High Jump: 1. Jeremiah Mitchell (New Buffalo) 6-6.
Pole Vault: 1. Kevin Roberts (Brandywine) 12-8; 3. Ashton Burrous (Niles) 10-8; 7. Chris Santiago-Heflin (Niles) 10-2; 13. Josmar Perez (Brandywine) 8-8; 14. Bryce Zimmerman (Dowagiac) 8-2.
Long Jump: 1. James York (Berrien Springs) 21-2.5; 5. Hunter Suddon (Niles) 18-1.25; 6. Mike Chisonga (Niles) 17-10.5; 11. Vincente Madison (Dowagiac); 14. Andre Love (Niles) 15-1.5.
Girls Results
100: 1. Gabriella Wiskow (St. Joseph) 13.37; 5. Allison Fedore (Brandywine) 14.02; 6. Ainsley Martin (Niles) 14.04.
200: 1. Mimi Joseph (St. Joseph) 26.85; 4. Audrey Johnson (Dowagiac) 29.17; 7. Kylie Conn (Niles) 30.11.
400: 1. Lauren Koch (St. Joseph) 1:02.39; 6. Audrey Johnson (Dowagiac) 1:07.72; 10. Kylie Conn (Niles) 1:12.35; 11. Victoria Densborn (Niles) 1:12.86; 12. Grace Wickler (Niles) 1:13.34.
800: 1. Gail Vaikutis (St. Joseph) 2:26.86; 8. Ansley McIntosh (Niles) 2:59.29; 11. Cassie Shortman (Niles) 3:06.23.
1,600: 1. Ava Genovese (Coloma) 5:18.76; 9. Kierstyn Thompson (Niles) 6:15.97; 10. Audrey Jackson (Niles) 6:17.23; 13. Cassie Shortman (Niles) 6:30.65.
3,200: 1. Ava Genovese (Coloma) 12:02.15.
100 Hurdles: 1. Jasmin Williams (Berrien Springs) 16.66; 3. Izabel Hoskin (Niles) 18.44.
300 Hurdles: 1. Annika DeJong (Lakeshore) 52.74; 6. Stella Hover (Niles) 56.82.
400 Relay: 1. St. Joseph (Sam Ebbert, Lilly Woytsek, Gabriella Wiskow, Mimi Joseph) 51.00; 6. Niles (Stella Hover, Izabel Hoskin, Ainsley Martin, Kylie Conn) 56.00.
800 Relay: 1. St. Joseph (J’Niya White, Jillian Tunnicliff, Lauren Koch, Mimi Joseph) 1:48.54; 6. Niles (Izabel Hoskin, Kylie Conn, Ainsley Martin, Stella Hover) 2:03.81.
1,600 Relay: 1. St. Joseph (Jillian Tunnicliff, Gail Valkutis, J’Niya White, Lauren Koch) 4:14.79; 6. Niles (Grace Wickler, Kylie Hinkle, Victoria Densborn, Cassie Shortman) 5:08.68.
3,200 Relay: 1. Lake Michigan Catholic (Allison Glendening, Isabelle Schrauben, Abigail Schrauben, Rachel Kalamaros) 10:55.72.
Shot Put: 1. Karly Klaer (St. Joseph) 35-7.5; 2. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 34-4; 8. Maiya Warren (Niles) 28-9; 12. Maddison Ward (Brandywine) 25-2.
Discus: 1. Karly Klaer (St. Joseph) 117-3; 2. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 97-9; 4. Marika Ruppart (Niles) 89-7.5; 5. Maddison Ward (Brandywine) 88-1; 8. Maiya Warren (Niles) 83-1.5
High Jump: 1. Alyssa Birner (Bangor) 5-2; 2. Marika Ruppart (Niles) 5-0.
Pole Vault: 1. Sam Ebbert (St. Joseph) 11-0; 4. Stella Hover (Niles) 8-0; 6. Marika Ruppart (Niles) 7-6; 8. (tie) Maddison Ward (Brandywine), Kylie Hinkle (Niles) and Samantha McLean (St. Joseph) 6-6.
Long Jump: 1. (tie) Lilly Woytsek (St. Joseph) and Gabriella Wiskow (St. Joseph) 15-10.5.