Wanted fugitive spotted in Niles arrested

ELKHART — A wanted fugitive who was recently spotted in downtown Niles has been arrested, according to the Niles Police Department.

Niles Public Safety Director Jim Millin said that Jorge Ortiz Crowder was arrested by an area agency Tuesday night and has been lodged in the Elkhart County Jail.

Crowder – a fugitive from Indiana wanted for a nationwide, extraditable parole violation warrant – was spotted by witnesses in a stolen trailer in downtown Niles last weekend. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen trailer, along with a stolen vehicle, in the Life in Balance/Coldwell Banker parking lot, 20 N. 2nd St. Sunday afternoon but Crowder was not inside.