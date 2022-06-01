Vikings eliminated by Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS — A lack of offense has been an issue for the Niles baseball team much of the 2022 season.

It was again as the visiting Vikings were shutout by Berrien Springs in the Division 2 Pre-District baseball game Tuesday afternoon.

Niles (7-21-1) had just one hit against the Shamrocks’ Garrett Brewer, who struck out 13 and did not walk a batter in leading Berrien Springs to the 5-0 victory.

The win advances the Shamrocks to the semifinals Saturday, which they are hosting. Berrien Springs will face Dowagiac in the 10 a.m. game. The winner will face either defending district champion Lakeshore or Edwardsburg, who will square off in the other semifinal at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Berrien Springs (15-12) scored a pair of runs in the third and three more in the fifth. The Shamrocks had eight hits off of Niles starter Brian Gonzalez, who worked four innings, and Gage Vota, who worked the final three innings.

Tyler Ewalt and Jacob Haywood had two hits each for Berrien Springs.

Carson Rachels had the only hit for Niles.