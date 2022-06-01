Osceola man inured when motorcycle strikes vehicle

EDWARDSBURG — An Osceola, Indiana resident was injured when his motorcycle struck a vehicle while he attempted to pass it at the intersection of Redfield Street and Gumwood Road Tuesday.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash, which occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in Milton Township.

Initial investigation showed that Osceola, Indiana resident, Brian Sokoloski, 36, was traveling east bound on Redfield Street. Sokoloski attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning south bound on Gumwood Road.

Sokoloski struck the vehicle, driven Portage Indiana residence, Anthony Tokarski, 48, who was attempting to turn west off Gumwood and onto Redfield.

Sokoloski was transported to South Bend Memorial by SMCAS Ambulance for injuries sustained during the traffic crash. A helmet was not worn at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies on scene were SMCAS Ambulance, Niles Township Fire Department, Edwardsburg Fire Department, and Michigan State Police.