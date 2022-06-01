Niles non-traditional programs graduate Class of 2022

NILES — Dozens of friends, family and community members gathered at Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 E. Main St., Niles, Tuesday night as 72 graduates from Niles Adult Education, Niles Cedar Lane, WAY Niles and Niles Virtual School were able to be recognized for their hard work and call themselves high school graduates.

“Graduates, as we celebrate the new possibilities that you have created for yourself and your family – whether you’re moving on to work, training or college – we wish you continued success on your journey,” said Niles Community Schools superintendent Dan Applegate. “We will be here to cheer you on and support you in your next steps.”

Niles High School Class of 2012 graduate and current Niles boys basketball coach Myles Busby was the night’s guest speaker and touched on a variety of topics including self confidence and perseverance.

“Understanding the power of ‘I am’,” he said. “Everything that you ever want in life is on the other side of ‘I am’. Be persistent in your pursuit of your greatness, persevere through everything. If you continue to do that, I promise you there is nothing in life that you will not be able to accomplish again.”

Lake Michigan College Admissions Specialist Kari Cheevers was on hand to present Henry Ward with a $1,000 Adult Education Scholarship. Prior to the presentation of graduates, the students were invited to the podium to dedicate their achievements to friends, teachers and family members.

Darius Nickens was the class’ student speaker and encouraged his classmates to accomplish their goals.

“As we all separate and move on in life, I hope to give a mission for you to be better as individuals than you were the day before. John C. Maxwell said, ‘Change is inevitable. Growth is optional. The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take total responsibility for our attitudes. That’s the day we truly grow up.’ Today we celebrate and shine like stars. Tomorrow, the challenges rise again. Work hard to meet them and you will overcome.”