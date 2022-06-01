COVID vaccine boosters available locally for children 5-11

CASS COUNTY — The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department announced this week it will start offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 to 11 years old. The booster dose should be administered at least five months after the 2nd dose in the two-dose series.

Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for those ages 5-11 years old. COVID-19 booster doses may be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the flu vaccine. Symptoms may vary when children are infected with COVID-19, and unvaccinated children can still infect those around them, even if they are not showing symptoms. Getting children vaccinated helps keep communities safe.

Over the past month, COVID-19 cases have increased steadily in all age groups. Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized, and over 180 have died. As cases increase across the country, a booster dose will safely help restore and enhance protection against severe disease.

Children ages 5 through 11 years who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should receive a total of 4 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to stay up to date. The 4 doses include a primary series of 3 doses, plus 1 booster (4th dose), given on the schedule shown below.

Number of doses to complete primary series and timing:

2nd dose given 3 weeks (21 days) after 1st dose

3rd dose given at least 4 weeks (28 days) after 2nd dose

1st Booster given at least 3 months after 3rd dose

VBCDHD is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics at both Lawrence and Dowagiac locations. Each location has a separate link to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required for persons under 18 years of age.

Dowagiac: 302 S. Front Street

Monday – 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 a.m.

Wednesday – 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 a.m.



Lawrence: 260 South Street

Monday – 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday – 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Call 269-621-3143 for more information on vaccination, or to make an appointment over the phone. To make an appointment online, visit shorturl.at/kGMV3

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses, testing, and updated COVID-19 guidance, please visit vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.