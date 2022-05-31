LaGrange Township crash send Cassopolis man to hospital

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in LaGrange Township Tuesday evening.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on M-62 near Beeson Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Initial investigation by deputies found Mark Martin, 40, of Cassopolis, was traveling north on M-62 when he lost control of his vehicle going around the curve. Martin was unable to gain control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Martin was transported by Pride Care Ambulance to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital, for non-life threatening injuries. A Seatbelt was worn. Speed is suspected as a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation

Assisting agencies on scene were Pride Care Ambulance, Cassopolis Fire Department and Cassopolis Police Department.