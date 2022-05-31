Faces of remembrance: Patriotism on display at Memorial Day events

Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Ryan Yuenger

DOWAGIAC — Local residents young and old showed their patriotism during Memorial Day events in Dowagiac on Monday.  

From the Memorial Day Parade through Dowagiac to the memorial ceremony for veterans at Riverside Park, many faces – some somber, some celebratory – stood out during the day’s events.  

Here is a collection of our favorite shots of local faces as the community came together to remember the service of veterans who passed away while on duty. 

