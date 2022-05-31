Dowagiac hosts Memorial Day parade – GALLERY

DOWAGIAC — Veterans, city leaders and members of the community gathered for a day of remembrance to cap off an extended holiday weekend.

The city of Dowagiac and The Masons of Peninsular Lodge #10 hosted the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday in downtown Dowagiac. Beginning with speeches from local officials – including an emotional keynote speech from Iraq veteran and county commissioner Jeremiah Jones – the opening ceremony included a rendition of the national anthem by the Dowagiac Union High School Marching Band, as well as a veteran placing a wreath on the World War I memorial at the intersection of Main Street and Front Street.

After the ceremony, the parade began north on Front Street to a downtown packed with local families, then headed east on Division Street and south on Riverside Drive for the mile-long procession.

Participating floats in the parade included Mayor Don Lyons, Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Wayne Township Fire Department, Indian Lake Fire Department, Eau Claire Blossomtime Pageant Court, Miss Heart of Blossomtime Taylor Palmer, Kalamazoo Pipe Band, Dowagiac Moose Riders, Positively Dance and many more.

The events concluded with a memorial service at Riverside Cemetery, including another performance by the DUHS Marching Band, DUHS Choir and the Kalamazoo Pipe Band.