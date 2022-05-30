VIDEO: Bagpipe band plays ‘Amazing Grace’ at Memorial Day service

Published 4:58 pm Monday, May 30, 2022

By Ryan Yuenger

DOWAGIAC — A day of remembrance was capped off by a fixture of southwest Michigan.

After participating in the Dowagiac Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, the Kalamazoo Pipe Band performed their rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ at a Memorial Day service at Riverside Cemetery. Veterans, families and local officials gathered in silence as the bagpipers sent the iconic hums of the bagpipe throughout the cemetery.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the Dowagiac Memorial Day events.

