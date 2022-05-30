Oct. 25 1949-maay 27, 2022

Thomas P. Meyer, 72, of Niles, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, Niles.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles. Burial will follow in Howe Cemetery, Niles with full military honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion, Post 51 and the United States Navy. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service, from 10-12 also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Point Man Intl. Ministries, P.O. Box 638, Minco, OK 73059. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.

Tom was born on October 25, 1949, in Madison, WI. He honorably served his country in the United States Marines from 1968-1975, then the Navy from 1977-1991. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran and in total, served in the military twenty-one years. On January 15, 1977, he married Nancy Strong in Buchanan. Tom attended Western Michigan University where he received his Batchelor’s Degree.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, traveling, building airplane models and was an avid reader, especially interested in history. Tom had a deep passion for working with veterans with Post Traumatic Stress. He was involved in supporting many veteran groups, one of his favorites being Point Man Intl. Ministries. Tom was a member of Hope Community Church, Niles. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy Meyer; son, Sean Meyer and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosemary (Hintz) Meyer and sister Valrie Karabis.