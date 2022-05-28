On Base Productions, LLC named a 2022 Telly Award Winner

NILES — A local media company has earned an international award for its efforts behind the camera.

On Base Productions was named a 2022 Telly Awards Bronze recipient for videography/cinematography in the Promotional Video category.

On Base Productions is a Niles-based media production company that has been serving the Michiana area since 2014. The winning video was a project for Buchanan brewery River Saint Joe.

“This is the first time we’ve ever submitted work to any of these awards,” said On Base Productions owner Charles Nelson. “We knew the video we made was good, but to see it go up against so many other great projects from around the world and be recognized as a winner, that is special. Thank you to the team at River Saint Joe for trusting us in making the video.”

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. This year’s awards included a variety of top-tier brands and organizations as well as smaller media companies such as ViacomCBS, Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing, Sony Music Entertainment, Microsoft, ESPN, PBS Digital Studios, Mytonomy, Freethink, Nice Shoes, CTRL5, Feed the Children, Square, Crunchyroll and Fast Company.

The Telly Awards received more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents and saw an increase in global submissions from Australia, Mexico, across Europe and Asia.