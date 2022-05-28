Niles nonprofit organizes downtown art project in solidarity with Ukraine

NILES — Downtown Niles storefronts are in full bloom, thanks to the efforts of a local non-profit.

Roughly 40 downtown businesses have windows adorned with sunflowers as part of the River Essence Group’s sunflower art project.

The project was organized by REG member Cherie Schaller, who was inspired after vacationing in Florida and seeing a similar project being done there in support of Ukraine. Sunflowers are the official national flower of Ukraine and known as a symbol of hope.

To show support a group of local artists volunteered to display their talent on downtown storefronts with consent from the business owners.

“At first, a few merchants felt it was too political,” Schaller said. “We’re not about politics; we’re a small community. When something bad happens in Niles, Niles does a pretty good job of rallying. This is a way of rallying and showing our support of Ukraine. There are small towns in Niles that think about [Ukraine] daily.”

Volunteer Ekie Oppman was one of several artists happy to lend a brush to the cause. Oppman painted several storefronts, including the Ready Theatre, SLR Pilates, Lori Diane Photography. In addition, she completed a mural for the Roadie Clinic featuring a Volkswagen Beetle driving down a highway flanked by a pair of sunflowers.

The mural includes lyrics to the Rascal Flatts song “My Wish”: “I hope the days come easy and the moments pass slow and each road leads you where you want to go.”

“I had never even heard of the Roadie Clinic,” Oppman said. “This guy is really doing a service for people that are roadies. It’s a wonderful place for people to go and keep relationships alive. It’s a very hard business. That just spoke to me so I’m so excited about doing this one.”

Oppman enjoyed working on the projects and believes Niles’ future is bright.

“I love Niles and I think this community is getting revitalized and has yet to see its full potential. With the location of Niles, the people of Niles and the businesses that want to come to Niles, Ii think this can be a very special community, even more special than it is right now.”

Schaller said business owners are still reaching out about getting involved in the project, which she hopes will attract new customers to downtown stores.

“With [Niles’] proximity to South Bend and Mishawaka, it’s hard to get people to shop at small businesses but I think that’s changing,” she said. “I think people are now wanting to shop at small businesses and I hope merchants appreciate that. I hope people are seeing a business they didn’t know was there when they’re walking through. I don’t see any negative that has come from this project.