Daily Data: Saturday, May 28
Published 11:26 am Saturday, May 28, 2022
GIRLS SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 4, CONSTANTINE 1
At Constantine
Halftime Score
Dowagiac 1, Constantine 1
First Half
C – Unavailable
D – Halie Saylor
Second Half
D – Jessa Davis
D – Emma McCrorey
D – Khloie Goins
Shots on Goal
Dowagiac 15
GIRLS SOFTBALL
EDWARDSBURG 7-6, MATTAWAN 3-7
At Mattawan
First Game
Edwardsburg 000 004 3 – 7 8 1
Mattawan 010 001 1 – 3 4 1
Samantha Baker (W); Maddy Vrba (L), Jordyn Cavanaugh (7)
2B: Abby Bossler (E), Jordyn Cavanaugh (M)
3B: Caitlin Tighe (E), Sydney Klaer (E), Lindsey Dalenberg (E), Samantha Baker (E), Abby Bossler (E) 2
HR: Hannah Sweers (M), Ashlyn Bloomfield (M)
Highlights: Lexi Schimpa had three hits and three RBIs for Edwardsburg.
Second Game
Edwardsburg 001 003 1 – 5 9 2
Mattawan 000 112 2 – 6 7 2
Julia Seifer, Jersie Dawson (7, L); Jordyn Cavanaugh, Maddy Vrba (7, W)
2B: Abby Bossler (E), Ashlyn Bloomfield (M), Audrey Ford (M), Lani Hardin (E), Alyssa Bloomfield (M)
HR: Regan Hughes (M), Ashlyn Bloomfield (M)
Highlights: Lani Hardin’s run-scoring double in the top of the seventh broke a 4-4 tie. But Mattawan scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win. Averie Markel had two hits for Edwardsburg.
Record: Edwardsburg 27-9