Daily Data: Saturday, May 28

GIRLS SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 4, CONSTANTINE 1

At Constantine

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 1, Constantine 1

First Half

C – Unavailable

D – Halie Saylor

Second Half

D – Jessa Davis

D – Emma McCrorey

D – Khloie Goins

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 15

GIRLS SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 7-6, MATTAWAN 3-7

At Mattawan

First Game

Edwardsburg 000 004 3 – 7 8 1

Mattawan 010 001 1 – 3 4 1

Samantha Baker (W); Maddy Vrba (L), Jordyn Cavanaugh (7)

2B: Abby Bossler (E), Jordyn Cavanaugh (M)

3B: Caitlin Tighe (E), Sydney Klaer (E), Lindsey Dalenberg (E), Samantha Baker (E), Abby Bossler (E) 2

HR: Hannah Sweers (M), Ashlyn Bloomfield (M)

Highlights: Lexi Schimpa had three hits and three RBIs for Edwardsburg.

Second Game

Edwardsburg 001 003 1 – 5 9 2

Mattawan 000 112 2 – 6 7 2

Julia Seifer, Jersie Dawson (7, L); Jordyn Cavanaugh, Maddy Vrba (7, W)

2B: Abby Bossler (E), Ashlyn Bloomfield (M), Audrey Ford (M), Lani Hardin (E), Alyssa Bloomfield (M)

HR: Regan Hughes (M), Ashlyn Bloomfield (M)

Highlights: Lani Hardin’s run-scoring double in the top of the seventh broke a 4-4 tie. But Mattawan scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win. Averie Markel had two hits for Edwardsburg.

Record: Edwardsburg 27-9