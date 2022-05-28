Boil Advisory in place for Niles’ west side

NILES — A boil water advisory is currently in place for the the City of Niles’ Ballard Hills area.

The city’s utilities department issued the advisory Saturday morning due to water pressure loss caused by a water main break in Ballard Hills Friday night.

“If you were affected by our recent water main break and lost all water pressure, you will need to boil water used for cooking or consumption,” the statement reads. “Niles’ west side areas were affected.”

Until further notice, residents and businesses in the affected area should not drink the water without boiling it first. Water should be boiled for one minute and then be allowed to cool before use.