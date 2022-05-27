Sign up for Niles Middle School soccer is under way

NILES — Sign up for Niles Middle School boys soccer needs to be returned by June 14.

Practice is set to begin in August with games in September and October for the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade boys soccer program.

Players may register by downloading forms from either the Ring Lardner or East Side Connection websites. Forms may be found under sports and clubs. Click on soccer, then forms to download. All three forms that players need to sign up are available there.

If players are unable to retrieve those forms, they may contact Niles Coach Brent Wright at (269) 591-5188 or by email at coachbpwright@gmail.com.

Once your registered form as been received, players will be kept informed on all soccer events.

Ballard Elementary is the home field of practices and games for the Niles Middle School Soccer