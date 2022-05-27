Lyons Industries donates $2,000 toward fireworks

DOWAGIAC — This year’s Fourth of July fireworks show is one step closer to reality after a donation from a local business.

Lyons Industries donated $2,000 to the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac this week to help fund the July 1 Freedom Fireworks show.

“We’ve been in the community for over 50 years,” said Lyons Industries President Lance Lyons. “It’s so important to have some fun stuff, especially after the last couple of years. I remember the fireworks as a kid, it was so much fun. … Let’s have some fun and watch some fireworks.”

The $2,000 is double what the company donated last year, and Young Professionals member Rachel Breden said they are especially grateful for the contribution after having to increase their budget to $12,000 due to increasing costs.

“This will go a long way,” Breden said. “[Lyons] was one of our first large donors back when we started back in 2014, and have been pretty consistent. We’re really grateful that they believe in our mission enough to support our events.”

