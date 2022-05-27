Daily Data: Friday, May 27

GIRLS SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 7-5, COLOMA 2-1

At Buchanan

First Game

Coloma 010 000 1 – 2 3 3

Buchanan 121 012 x – 7 9 1

Madalyn Hicks (L); Hailee Kara (W)

2B: Madalyn Hicks (C), Hailee Kara (B), Camille Lozmack (B)

3B: Hannah Herman (B)

HR: Madelynn Hamilton (C), Alea Fisher (B), Camille Lozmack (B)

Highlights: Camille Lozmack had three hits and three RBIs and Hannah Herman added two hits for Buchanan. Hailee Kara struck out 14.

Second Game

Coloma 010 000 0 – 1 2 5

Buchanan 010 022 x – 5 9 2

Miryssa Nelson (L); Camille Lozmack (W)

2B: Christin Cooper (B), Alea Fisher (B)

HR: Madelynn Hamilton (C)

Highlights: Alea Fisher and Hailee Kara had two hits apiece for Buchanan.

Varsity records: Buchanan 30-6

DOWAGIAC 13-14, DECATUR 3-6

At Dowagiac

First Game

Decatur 003 00 – 3 2 2

Dowagiac 703 21 – 13 7 1

Sierra Carpenter (W); C. Conforti (L)

2B: Carpenter (DO)

3B: Caleigh Wimberley (DO)

HR: G. Grosvenor (DE)

Highlights: Sierra Carpenter tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts for Dowagiac, while at the plate, she was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Caleigh Wimberley was 2-or-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Second Game

Decatur 000 420 0 – 6 4 4

Dowagiac 831 101 x – 14 16 2

Sierra Carpenter (W); B. Franks (L)

2B: S. Potter (DE), Emma Allen (DO)

HR: Caleigh Wimberley (DO), Carpenter (DO)

Highlights: Sierra Carpenter was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Chieftains. Caleigh Wimberley was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Emma Allen also doubled.

Varsity records: Decatur 19-12, Dowagiac 16-9-1

LAWTON 8-13, CASSOPOLIS 7-10

At Lawton

First Game

Cassopolis 210 103 00 – 7 11 0

Lawton 101 014 01 – 8 8 0

Sarah Dekonning (W)

2B: Lily McCorry (L)

3B: Ella Richter (L)

HR: Ella Richter (L)

Second Game

Cassopolis 500 131 – 10 10 1

Lawton 232 33 – 13 10 0

Sophia Pieckey (W)

2B: Kadence Bassett (L), Sarah Dekonning (L), Piecky (L), Ella Richter (L)

3B: Richter (L)

BASEBALL

EDWARDSBURG 14, BRANDYWINE 4

Edwardsburg 050 062 1 – 14 13 1

Brandywine 110 020 1 – 5 9 0

Brady Cook, Grant Griffin (W, 2), Caleb Layman (4), Tyler Leake (7); James Barnes (L), Duane Thompson (6)

2B: Jamier Palmer (B), Logan McColley (E)

HR: Landon Mikel (E)

Highlights: Brody Schimpa had three hits and 3 RBIs, Landon Mikel had two hits and three RBIs and Logan McColley had two hits for Edwardsburg. Owen Hulett and Jeramiah Palmer had two hits apiece for Brandywine.

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 22-4, Brandywine 17-7