Daily Data: Friday, May 27
Published 10:18 am Friday, May 27, 2022
GIRLS SOFTBALL
BUCHANAN 7-5, COLOMA 2-1
At Buchanan
First Game
Coloma 010 000 1 – 2 3 3
Buchanan 121 012 x – 7 9 1
Madalyn Hicks (L); Hailee Kara (W)
2B: Madalyn Hicks (C), Hailee Kara (B), Camille Lozmack (B)
3B: Hannah Herman (B)
HR: Madelynn Hamilton (C), Alea Fisher (B), Camille Lozmack (B)
Highlights: Camille Lozmack had three hits and three RBIs and Hannah Herman added two hits for Buchanan. Hailee Kara struck out 14.
Second Game
Coloma 010 000 0 – 1 2 5
Buchanan 010 022 x – 5 9 2
Miryssa Nelson (L); Camille Lozmack (W)
2B: Christin Cooper (B), Alea Fisher (B)
HR: Madelynn Hamilton (C)
Highlights: Alea Fisher and Hailee Kara had two hits apiece for Buchanan.
Varsity records: Buchanan 30-6
DOWAGIAC 13-14, DECATUR 3-6
At Dowagiac
First Game
Decatur 003 00 – 3 2 2
Dowagiac 703 21 – 13 7 1
Sierra Carpenter (W); C. Conforti (L)
2B: Carpenter (DO)
3B: Caleigh Wimberley (DO)
HR: G. Grosvenor (DE)
Highlights: Sierra Carpenter tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts for Dowagiac, while at the plate, she was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Caleigh Wimberley was 2-or-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Second Game
Decatur 000 420 0 – 6 4 4
Dowagiac 831 101 x – 14 16 2
Sierra Carpenter (W); B. Franks (L)
2B: S. Potter (DE), Emma Allen (DO)
HR: Caleigh Wimberley (DO), Carpenter (DO)
Highlights: Sierra Carpenter was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Chieftains. Caleigh Wimberley was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Emma Allen also doubled.
Varsity records: Decatur 19-12, Dowagiac 16-9-1
LAWTON 8-13, CASSOPOLIS 7-10
At Lawton
First Game
Cassopolis 210 103 00 – 7 11 0
Lawton 101 014 01 – 8 8 0
Sarah Dekonning (W)
2B: Lily McCorry (L)
3B: Ella Richter (L)
HR: Ella Richter (L)
Second Game
Cassopolis 500 131 – 10 10 1
Lawton 232 33 – 13 10 0
Sophia Pieckey (W)
2B: Kadence Bassett (L), Sarah Dekonning (L), Piecky (L), Ella Richter (L)
3B: Richter (L)
BASEBALL
EDWARDSBURG 14, BRANDYWINE 4
Edwardsburg 050 062 1 – 14 13 1
Brandywine 110 020 1 – 5 9 0
Brady Cook, Grant Griffin (W, 2), Caleb Layman (4), Tyler Leake (7); James Barnes (L), Duane Thompson (6)
2B: Jamier Palmer (B), Logan McColley (E)
HR: Landon Mikel (E)
Highlights: Brody Schimpa had three hits and 3 RBIs, Landon Mikel had two hits and three RBIs and Logan McColley had two hits for Edwardsburg. Owen Hulett and Jeramiah Palmer had two hits apiece for Brandywine.
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 22-4, Brandywine 17-7