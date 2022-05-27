Animal cruelty investigated in Calvin Township

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a case of animal cruelty in Calvin Township according to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke.

Deputies responded to a resident in the 6600 block of Kessington Road, where they discovered during their investigation that one or more individuals shot several horses and dogs. Several separate incidents have occurred over a five- to six-week time frame.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Cass County Animal Control. This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info .