Two injured in Volinia Township crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car injury crash which happened on Marcellus Highway near Decatur Road in Volinia Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, Stacie Johnson, 49, of Mishawaka, was traveling north on Decatur Road and failed to yield the right away of the east-bound vehicle, driven by Karma Taylor, 18, from Marcellus.

Taylor was unable to stop her vehicle and crashed into Johnson, causing Johnson’s vehicle to overturn. Both Taylor and Johnson were transported by Pride Care Ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital for the injuries sustained in the traffic crash. Seatbelts were worn and drugs/alcohol are not suspected factors in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies on scene were Pride Care Ambulance, and Wayne Township Fire Department.