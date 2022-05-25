Ross Beatty High School announces Top 10 graduating seniors

CASSOPOLIS — The numbers are in, and ten students have achieved top rankings.

Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis announced its top ten graduates for the Class of 2022 this week. The graduates will be honored at the school’s graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2 in the high school gymnasium.

The Top 10 students are listed below in order of GPA on a 4.0 scale, rounded to the nearest hundredth.

William Poitras | Valedictorian | 4.29 GPA

Poitras is the son of Michael and Michele Poitras. After graduation, Poitras plans on attending Ferris State University to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He hasn’t decided if he would like to pursue a Master’s Degree in Business Administration yet, but he said he would like to eventually become a college professor. He would like to start his career in the retail banking industry as a financial advisor. Poitras said one of his life goals is to help others and, once he is gone, have left a noticeable and long-lasting impact on the world.

Lauren Anderson | Salutatorian | 4.17 GPA

Anderson is the daughter of Amie and Justin Anderson. In the fall, she will be running Cross Country, and possibly track, at Hope College. Anderson’s future plans include pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Hailey Hunsberger | 4.15 GPA

Hunsberger is the daughter of Elecia Snyder and Jeremiah Hunsberger. She will be attending Indiana University South Bend in the fall to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree in Dental Hygiene. Hunsberger has been accepted into the Honors Program at IUSB, and plans to work throughout college to save money.

Thomas Tusin | 4.12 GPA

Tusin is the son of William and Tammy Tusin. He will be attending Ohio State University in the fall to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry. He would then like to further his education in medical school to become a radiologist.

Aaron Bealor | 4.1 GPA

The son of Dale and Carol Montavon Bealor, Aaron plans are to attend James Madison College, a program at Michigan State University, for public policy and international affairs. He may choose to pursue a law degree, but he is extremely interested in public policy.

Kendon Williams | 4.1 GPA

Kendon is the son of Donald and Kristen Williams. He plans to major in business at Glen Oaks Community College, as well as play on the school’s baseball team.

Layla True | 4.1 GPA

True is the daughter of Doug and Kimberly True. She will be attending Michigan State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Animal Science with a concentration on Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

Anna Leach | 4.03 GPA

Leach the daughter of Roger and Tanya Leach. After graduation, she plans to go to Southwestern Michigan College to obtain an associate’s degree. While attending SMC, Leach plans to participate in the Honors College, as well as the SMC Dance Team. After her time at Southwestern Michigan College, she plans to further her education at Western Michigan University.

Justine Johansen | 3.98 GPA

The daughter of Martin Johansen and Pamela Patchkofsky, Johansen plans to attend the Honors College at Eastern Michigan University in the fall. She will be studying Philosophy in hopes of becoming a college professor.

Kennedy Brooks | 3.96 GPA

Brooks is the daughter of Raymond and Allison Kelly-Brooks. Kennedy plans to attend Saint Mary’s College. She plans on pursuing a business degree, with aspirations of one day going into marketing and public relations.