2022 Memorial Day Parade schedules

From Niles to Dowagiac to Buchanan, there are plenty of parades to choose from on Memorial Day this year.

Here is a roundup of our area’s Memorial Day parades:

Niles

American Legion Post 26 will host the annual Memorial Day Parade in May at 9 a.m. Monday, with staging taking place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of State Street and West Main before heading east on East Main to end at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Readers interested in being in the parade are asked to contact Bob Ahrens at (269) 277-4765 or tincanbob@yahooo.com. If parade participants wish to toss candy during the parade, the candy cannot be tossed from any moving vehicle or float. A maximum of two walkers on each side of the vehicle/float are permitted to distribute candy.

Dowagiac

The Masons of Peninsular Lodge No. 10 will host a Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Dowagiac at 10:30 a.m. Monday at City Hall on May 30 at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall.

The ceremony includes a featured speaker and performances by the Dowagiac Union Marching Band as well as the Kalamazoo Bagpipe Band. The parade route will end at Riverside Cemetery for Veterans’ services. To register for the parade, call (269) 424-5538.

Buchanan

The Auxiliary American Legion-Buchanan Post 51 is hosting a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin in downtown Buchanan and will end in the Buchanan Cemetery.

Cassopolis

The Cassopolis VFW Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Monday. Readers interested in participating in the parade are asked to send an email to Observereb@gmail.com.

Edwardsburg

The Edwardsburg Memorial Day Parade will be hosted at 11 a.m. Monday. Readers interested in joining the parade are asked to contact the Edwardsburg Fire Department at (269) 663-2160.