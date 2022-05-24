Niles man gets probation resisting, obstructing police

NILES — Alan Michael Baldwin, 48, of Niles, was sentenced for resisting and obstructing police Monday by Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock.

Baldwin pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to credit for 46 days served and $198 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred March 31 in Niles.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford said the situation stems from Baldwin’s failure to pay child support and fear of being arrested when he’s stopped by police.

“It certainly hasn’t helped you to behave that way,” Judge Schrock said. “You’re building a record by adding additional criminal felonies by running from police. You’re not accomplishing anything by running from police because you think they will arrest you for child support.”

“The way society is today, you could end up getting shot if you run,” he added. “It’s a dangerous business for you and you’re just adding to your financial obligations.”