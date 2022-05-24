MDHHS seeks proposals to help victims of child abuse

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Division of Victim Services is seeking proposals from organizations that can provide services to victims of child abuse.

The focus of the Children’s Advocacy Center Victims of Crime Act proposals is to enhance or expand services offered by organizations with a demonstrated history of providing services to victims of child abuse and their non-offending family members.

Eligible applicants include federally recognized Native American tribes and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations – including faith-based organizations – that provide children’s advocacy center services.

Successful applicants are expected to provide the following core services to victims/survivors and their non-offending family members, as defined in the Comprehensive Services Guidelines for Children’s Advocacy Centers Funded by the Michigan Division of Victim Services:

Forensic interview services.

Information and referral.

Personal advocacy/accompaniment.

Emotional support and safety services.

Criminal/civil justice system assistance.

Systems change and coordination.

Trauma-informed therapy.

Specialized medical evaluation.

The award period is Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. MDHHS anticipates issuing up to 35 awards with a maximum of $1.5 million possible for a single award.

Grant applications for the Children’s Advocacy Center proposal must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. July 12, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select the “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual. The complete request for proposals can be accessed under the “Current Grants” section under the “Bureau of Community Services” link and by selecting the “CACV-2023” grant program.