Edwards “Ed” Francis Culliton

Aug. 13, 1941-May 19, 2022

Edward “Ed” Francis Culliton, age 80, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, May 19, 2022, in

the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began August 13, 1941, in Waltham, Massachusetts the second of four children born to Doctor James William and Jane Katherine Culliton. He married Sandra Nelson February 19, 1994, in Bartlett, Illinois.

Ed loved his family and cherished family get togethers at the lake. He was passionate about classic cars and anything with an engine. He considered himself a dual member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. Ann’s Catholic Church, both in Cassopolis.

Ed will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Sandy Culliton of Cassopolis; one daughter, Laura (Rodney) Magnuson of Arlington Heights, Illinois; one son, Christopher (Angela) Culliton of Maryville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ian and Molly Culliton, Erik and Lena Magnuson; three brothers, William Culliton, Stephen Culliton, Richard Culliton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Ed will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Ed be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 382, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 or St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.