Daily Data: Tuesday, May 24

BOYS GOLF

NEW PRAIRIE 177, BUCHANAN 229, BRANDYWINE 234

At Orchard Hills Country Club

Medalist

Cole Shelton, New Prairie – 40

Buchanan Results

Aiden Mondschein 50, Carson Shelton 56, Tyler Miller 59, Thomas Pleasant 64, Quinten Ruff 67

Brandywine Results

Robert Dillard 56, Shaun Wixson 58, William Hayes 60, Miles LeMere 60, Kenny Wells 65

BASEBALL

EDWARDSBURG 4-7, PORTAGE NORTHERN 2-11

At Portage

First Game

Edwardsburg 300 001 0 – 4 5 0

Portage Northern 020 000 0 – 2 6 1

A.J. Obren (W), Connor Ostrander (6); Noah Reiter (L), Nick Jepson (1), yan Juodawlkis (6)

2B: Ty Tomlinson (P), Sam Carlisle (P), Dawson Gaynor (P), C.J. Russell (P)

Second Game

Edwardsburg 000 040 3 – 7 5 3

Portage Northern 210 224 x – 11 10 0

Sam Robinson (L), Caleb Layman (3), Payton Bookwalter (4), Eli Wideman (6); Ty Tomlinson (W), C.J. Russell (4), Carson Gustafson (5)

2B: Landon Mikel (E), Connor Ostrander (E), Carson Stripling (P)

Highlights: Payton Bookwalter had two hits, Landon Mikel drove in three runs and Connor Ostrander two for Edwardsburg.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 21-4

BRANDYWINE 7, CASSOPOLIS 0

At Cassopolis

Brandywine 101 211 1 – 7 11 3

Cassopolis 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

James Barnes (W), Jacob Sherrick (5), Matt Veach (6), Ethan Adamczyk (7); Kendon Williams (L), Collin Bogue (6)

2B: Jamier Palmer (BR) 2, Andrew Schadler (BR)

Highlights: Jamier Palmer and Tyler Deming each had three hits and Andrew Schadler had two. Jamier Palmer drove in three runs and Owen Hulett two.

Varsity records: Brandywine 15-6, Cassopolis 10-8-1

SOFTBALL

BRANDYWINE 13-24, CASSOPOLIS 2-7

At Cassopolis

First Game

Brandywine 203 08 – 13 12 1

Cassopolis 001 10 – 2 2 1

Haley Scott (W); Hailey Hunsberger (L)

2B: Chloe Parker (BW) 3, Scott (BW)

Highlights: Chloe Parker was 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs for Brandywine. Adelyn Drotoz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Haley Scott tossed a two-hitter.

Second Game

Brandywine 481 (11) – 24 13 3

Cassopolis 403 0 – 7 6 5

Presley Gogley (W); Mackenzie Boyer (L)

2B: Kadence Brumitt (BW)

3B: Chloe Parker (BW)

Highlights: Every Brandywine starter scored at least two runs. Chloe Parker was 4-of-4 with a triple and three RBIs.

Varsity records: Brandywine 14-12-1