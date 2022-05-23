Faire play: Niles Renaissance Faire returns to Plym Park – GALLERY

Published 12:41 pm Monday, May 23, 2022

By Max Harden

NILES — A popular festival returned to Plym Park Saturday and Sunday to transport guests back in time to the days of yore.

Bards, knights, jesters, jailers and more could be found at the Niles Renaissance Faire this past weekend. 

Hosted by Wolfshead Productions, the annual event featured costumed re-enactors performing historical demonstrations, jousting and theatrical shows, music and dancing. 

30 authentic craft and clothing vendors offered items for sale while food and drink was available from licensed food vendors. Games and other activities were also available for children.

