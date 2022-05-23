Dowagiac nonprofit seeks donations ahead of July 1 fireworks

DOWAGIAC — Independence Day is fast approaching, and a local nonprofit is seeking donations as it prepares to host its explosive celebration.

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac are set to host the annual Freedom Fireworks at dusk Friday, July 1. The fireworks will be set off at the airport, with public viewing at Russom Park, the Dowagiac Armory, the field near the Dowagiac Fire Department, high school parking lots and the surrounding area.

Additionally, the group announced its fundraising campaign to support the event with a $500 donation from Imperial Furniture.

“Imperial has been a committed sponsor of this event for a number of years now,” said Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac President Stefany Holland. “We are so grateful for their continued support.

Audrey Maxey, of Imperial Furniture, said the business is happy to donate toward the fireworks.

“We like supporting this local event because we enjoy it with our own families,” Maxey said. “It’s nice to have an event like this right in our own town.”

Now in its ninth year, the display has become a summertime staple in the city, providing a quintessential activity around which to host a family barbeque or neighborhood get-together.

“One of our group’s first initiatives was hosting the firework,” Holland said. “It’s a great event and really provides an opportunity for the whole community to connect.”

Like many things, the cost of fireworks has gone up, so the group is aiming to raise a little more this year.

“We usually do really well, raising around $10,000 each year, but this year we’re shooting for $12,000 to cover the rising costs,” Holland said.

According to the Young Professionals group, Taqueria del Ray’s food truck will be set up at Russom Park with food for purchase, and the Dowagiac Fire Department will be hosting their annual cookout fundraiser before the fireworks.

Checks can be made payable to the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac and can be mailed to YPGD, P.O. Box 586, Dowagiac, MI 49047. Donations can also be made online through Paypal at paypal.me/ypgd. The Young Professionals is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, making any donation tax deductible.