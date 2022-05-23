Crafts, cats and laughs: Marion Magnolia Farms hosts artisan market – GALLERY

CASSOPOLIS — With a cool breeze sweeping across the plain, vendors from across Michiana descended on a local venue for a day of cats, crafts, snacks and laughs.

Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis, hosted its third market event Sunday. From a mobile barnyard and goat milk soaps to homemade jam and BBQ, the market had a bit of something for everyone.

Adults were able to enjoy a beverage as they browsed the wares of local artists, while children squealed with delight at the sight of baby bunnies and kittens at the Hidden Acres Petting Farm.

Marion Magnolia Farms owner Brittany File said about 20 vendors were from the Dowagiac area, such as Taqueria Del Rey Food Truck and Hidden Acres. Additional vendors came from Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Niles, Buchanan, Granger and the greater Michiana area.