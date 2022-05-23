‘Absolutely incredible’: Mayor tries new BBQ restaurant, shares opening date

DOWAGIAC — The hardwood has been stacked, the smokers have been fired up and menu taste testing is underway at Dowagiac’s soon-to-be newest restaurant.

After sampling the offerings of OAK + ASH BBQ – the restaurant set to open in the former Zeke’s Restaurant space at 109 S. Front St. – Dowagiac Mayor Don Lyons raved about the food Monday to council members, adding the restaurant was planning an opening for Wednesday, June 1.

“I had the best barbecue I’ve ever had in my life,” Lyons said. “It’s absolutely incredible. Those guys have got a tiger by the tail.”

Council members were immediately excited by the news. Councilman James Dodd, who prompted the mayor’s remarks by stating his excitement for the new restaurant, said he could not wait, and would be there right when they open.

“Are you going to have a tent out front … to be the first in line?” joked City Manager Kevin Anderson. Dodd responded with “I’ll be there Tuesday.”

Councilman Bob Schuur commented on the updated façade at OAK + ASH, which underwent a transformation last week.

“The painting of those buildings looks beautiful,” Schuur said. “Those three buildings just stand right out.”

In addition to the new paint job, OAK + ASH honored the former Zeke’s by repainting the old Zeke’s signs, as well as turned an old Zeke’s bar top into a “Heritage Table” to be used in the restaurant. Ownership group Haunt of Hounds, LLC also honored the historical nature of the building by bringing back the original brick walls and tin ceilings from the original late-1800s construction.

Representatives from OAK + ASH did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Stay tuned for more information from the restaurant on official opening details.