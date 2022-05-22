Regional product multiple individual champions, plenty of qualifiers

LAWTON — While there were no team champions at the Michigan High School Athletic Association regional track meets Friday, there were plenty of individual accomplishment, especially at the Division 3 meet hosted by Lawton.

Buchanan brought home five individual regional titles, while Brandywine earned a pair of championships.

At Berrien Springs, Luke Stowasser, of Edwardsburg, who has spent most of the 2022 season battle a foot injury, successfully defended his high jump and long jump regional champions. Edwardsburg’s Jacob Pegura also won a regional title.

Cassopolis was the only area team at the Division 4 meet hosted by Gobles. While the Rangers did not have any individual champions, they did qualify multiple athletes for the state finals, which will be held at various sites June 4.

Division 3

Centreville and host Lawton won the boys and girls regional team titles, respectively.

The Buchanan boys track team finished tied for fifth with Watervliet, while the girls team placed sixth.

Brandywine finished 10th and 12th, respectively.

The Bucks’ Brady Thompson won the high jump with a height of 6-0, while Britain Philips won the 300 meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.14. Walker Barz won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:45.92.

Brandywine’s Kevin Roberts captured the first championship of the day as he won the pole vault with a personal best of 12-3. Gavin Schoff completed a sweep of the hurdle events for the BCS Athletic Conference as he won the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 17.66.

There were no regional champs on the girl’s side.

Buchanan’s Lauren Strefling finished second in the long jump with a leap of 15-4.5 to advance to the state finals at Kent City.

Division 2

Stowasser, who won the Division 2 state championship in the high jump last year, cleared 6-6 despite the foot injury, a lack of practice and strong winds. In the long jump, Stowasser, who also won the state long jump championship in 2021, defended his title with a jump of 22-1.

Pegura had a good night as well for the Eddies as he won the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 15.90, was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.33 and was third in the high jump with a height of 5-10. Pegura will compete in both hurdles at the state finals, which will be held at Forest Hills Eastern.

Niles’ Kimoni McClean was the lone additional qualifier on the boy’s side as he finished fourth in the long jump, but met the qualifying distance with his leap of 20-8.

There were no regional champions for the girls, but Dowagiac’s Amelia Jones finished second in the high jump with a height of 4-9.

Edwardsburg’s Jessica Ferguson was an additional qualifier in the girls 400 meters are she finished third with a time of 1:00.93.

Division 4

Cassopolis’ Cole Millirans qualified for the state finals in multiple events.

Millirans was second in the 400 and 800 meters with times of 52.91 and 2:10.42, respectively.

The Rangers’ Jermaine Williams also qualified for the state meet at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville by finishing second in the shot put with a toss of 41-5. He placed third in the discus with a toss of 115-7.

Jadyn Brown was the runner-up in the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 17.38 to qualify for the finals.

Lauren Anderson won the lone Cassopolis qualifier for the girls track team as she was second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:36.20.