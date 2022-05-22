Jefferson Township crash sends one to hospital

EDWARDSBURG — The Cass County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Daily Road and Pine Lake Street that sent one to the hospital Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a crash at approximately 9:41 a.m. in Jefferson Township.

Initial investigation showed Edwardsburg resident, Kathleen Pence, 61, was traveling northbound on Dailey Road. Elizabeth Csakany, 71, of Cassopolis, was traveling east on Pine Lake Street. Csakany came to a stop on Pine Lake, but failed to yield upon entering Dailey Road, causing her vehicle to collide into Pence’s vehicle.

Pride Care Ambulance transported Pence to Elkhart General Hospital, for non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor and seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies at the scene include, Pride Care Ambulance and Edwardsburg Fire Department.