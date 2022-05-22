Published 10:33 am Sunday, May 22, 2022

BASEBALL

LAPORTE 4, BUCHANAN 3

At LaPorte

Buchanan        102      000      0 – 3 8 0

LaPorte            030      000      1 – 4 8 0

Matthew Hoover, Drew Glavin (L, 7); R.J. Anglin (W)

2B: Drew Glavin (B), Murphy Wegner (B), Macoy West (B)

3B: R.J.Anglin (L)

Highlights: Macoy West had three hits and Murphy Wegner two for Buchanan. R.J. Anglin struck out 12 and had three hits at the plate. He singled and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Tommy Samuelson.

Varsity records: Buchanan 18-4, LaPorte 23-3

 

GIRLS SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 18-16, CONSTANTINE 0-0

At Constantine

First Game

Buchanan         00(14) 4 – 18 18 0

Constantine     000      0 – 0  2 6

Hailee Kara (W); Kaitlyn Ross (L), Alyssa Anthony (4)

2B: Christin Cooper (B), Hailee Kara (B), Camille Lozmack (B), Sage Pruett (B) 2

3B: Cameron Carlson (B)

HR: Camille Lozmack (B)

Highlights: Hannah Herman, Sage Pruett and Hannah Tompkins each had three hits and Camille Lozmack, Hailee Kara, Christin Cooper and Horvath Caitlyn added two apiece for Buchanan. Tompkins drove in four runs.

 

Second Game

Buchanan        (10)51 – 16 11 0

Constantine     000 – 0 1 2

Camille Lozmack (W); Alyssa Anthony (L), Breanna Bristol (2)

2B: Alea Fisher (B)

HR: Hailee Kara (B)

Highlights: Camille Lozmack, Alea Fisher and Hannah Tompkins each had two hits for Buchanan. Fisher drove in four runs and Lozmack and Hailee Kara three each.

Varsity record: Buchanan 29-6

 

Berrien Springs Round Robin

At Berrien Springs

BRANDYWINE 10, RIVER VALLEY 6

River Valley     020      110      2 – 6 11 1

Brandywine     612      001      x – 10 8 2

Adelyn Drotoz (W); McCarthy (L)

2B: Springer (RV) Haley Scott (BW) Paige Krisher (BW) Presley Gogley (BW)
3B: Rietz (RV)
HR: Kadence Brumitt (BW)

Highlights: Adelyn Drotoz was 2-for-2 for the Bobcats. She also picked up the victory in the circle. Paige Krisher and Haley Scott both doubled and drove in two runs. Kadence Brumitted had a home run.

 

BERRIEN SPRINGS 5, BRANDYWINE 1

At Berrien Springs

Brandywine                 100      000      0 – 1 4 1

Berrien Springs           230      000      x – 5 7 3

Elliott (W); Kadence Brumitt (L)

Varsity record: Brandywine 13-13-1

