Edwardsburg heading back to the state finals

THREE RIVERS — For the fifth straight time, the Edwardsburg girls tennis team has advanced to the Division 3 state finals.

The Eddies finished runner-up to Parma Western at Three Rivers High School Thursday. Parma Western finished with 28 points, while the Eddies finished with 23. Vicksburg finished fourth with 12 points. Niles finished tied with Three Rivers for fifth place with eight points.

Edwardsburg won half of the championship flights on Thursday.

In singles play, the Eddies’ No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 players — Leah Hosan, Claire Deak and Eucris Ugay — captured titles. In doubles, the No. 1 doubles team of Channing Green and Mackenzie Schaible won the championship.

Edwardsburg also reached the finals in two of the four matches they did not win.

Katie Schaible and Ella Castelucci lost in the finals at No. 3 doubles to Parma Western’s Teagan Robertson and Alena Engle, while at No. 4 doubles, the Eddies’ Mackenzie Vargo and Zoe Wimberley lost to Parma Western’s Gabi Davis and Dru Porter.

Hosang cruised to the victory at No. 1 singles, defeating Parma Western’s Faith Holton 6-0 and 6-0 in the title match to improve to 18-2 on the season.

Deak (19-1) had little trouble with Parma Western’s Renee Marston, who she defeated 6-3 and 6-1.

Ugay had the toughest final of the day as she defeated Mattie Miles, of Parma Western, in three sets, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

Green and Schaible (13-4) had to battle tooth and nail to win their championship.

The Edwardsburg duo needed three sets in the quarterfinals and then defeated No. 2-seeded Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight, of Niles, 6-4 and 7-5.

Green and Schaible defeated Parma Western’s Maria Macchia and Kenzie Hiler in the title match.

The Eddies, who had qualified for the state finals every year since 2016, except 2020, when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, will travel to Midland to play for a state championship June 3-4.