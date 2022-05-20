SMC cross country signs third Mishawaka Caveman

DOWAGIAC — Zachary Stearns, of Mishawaka High School, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to run cross country at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunner Coach Zac Sartori.

“Zach’s work ethic has led him to become a reliable member of the varsity and postseason rosters,” said Mishawaka Coach Justin Hembrecht. “His presence and leadership will be missed, but I am excited to watch him flourish at the next level.”

Stearns is the third runner from Mishawaka in the new era of SMC cross country, joining Bailee Shambaugh and Levi Hall on the Roadrunners.

“Zach reached out to me late last fall and I was very excited to hear from another Mishawaka Caveman,” Sartori said. “I’m eager to see what he can do as a sprinter transitioning to the distance events. Zach has a lot of potential and I’m thrilled he’s decided to join the Roadrunner family.”