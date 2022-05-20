Daily Data: Saturday, May 21

DIVISION 2

At Berrien Springs

Boys Results

Team standings

Berrien Springs 139.5; 2. Otsego 102; 3. Lakeshore 85; 4. Edwardsburg 72; 5. Plainwell 56; 6. Parchment 44; 7. Niles 35; 8. Allegan 34; 9. Vicksburg 29; 10. Three Rivers 24.5; 11. Paw Paw 19; 12. South Haven 11; 13. Dowagiac 6

100: Jamal Hailey (Berrien Springs) 10.95; 6. Kimoni McClean (Niles) 11.81; 8. Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) 12.14.

200: 1. Jamal Hailey (Berrien Springs) 22.67; 4. Antwone Whitelow (Niles) 24.04; 5. Elijah Clark (Dowagiac) 24.32.

400: 1. Luke Ellis (Allegan) 52.13; 10. Dylan Leep (Edwardsburg) 55.76; 11. Noah Shepard (Edwardsburg) 55.84; 13. Mason Young (Niles) 56.51; 18. Braden Bennet (Niles) 58.65.

800: 1. Kyler Dean (Vicksburg) 2:00.73; 8. Kaleb Brown (Edwardsburg) 2:08.98; 12. Owen Saylor (Dowagiac) 2:13.48; 18. William Leman (Edwardsburg) 2:20.02; 19. Ashton Burrous (Niles) 2;21.75; 21. Daniel Becraft (Niles) 2:25.14.

1,600: 1. Garrett Winter (Parchment) 4:20.83; 11. Owen Saylor (Dowagiac) 4:55.09; 14. Dane Bailey (Edwardsburg) 4:59.23; 17. Maguire Johnson (Edwardsburg) 5:23.47.

3,200: 1. Garrett Winter (Parchment) 9:32.94; 12. Dane Bailey (Edwardsburg) 11:20.43; 13. Aiden Kruger (Niles) 11:35.05; 18. Jon Lieth (Edwardsburg) 12:10.75.

110 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 15.90; 4. Aydan McCarey (Niles) 16.64.

300 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Zartman (Otsego) 41.76; 2. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 42.33; 4. Aydan McCarey (Niles) 42.81; 15. Matthew Anders (Edwardsburg) 47.97; 19. Vincente Madison (Dowagiac) 49.38; 21. Jetson Rogers (Niles) 49.93.

400 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Junyoung Chung, James York, Jake Machiniak, Jamal Hailey) 43.09; 4. Niles (Kimoni McClean, Chris Santiago-Heflin, Peyton Gordon, Julian Means-Flewellen) 44.79; 5. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Kya Bryant, Trace Milliken, Braiden Domer) 44.99; 7. Dowagiac (Avery Amundsen, Justin Bannow, Elijah Clark, Isiah Hill) 45.95.

800 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (C.J. Porter, Junyoung Chung, Zander White, James York) 1:33.29; 2. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Jacob Pegura, Noah Shepard, Braiden Domer) 1:35.01; 3. Niles (Aydan McCarey, Kimoni McClean, Chris Santiago-Heflin, Julian Means-Flewellen) 1:35.02.

1,600 Relay: 1. Allegan (Luke Ellis, Titus Smith, Drew Ellis, Josiah Flora) 3:32.63; 6. Edwardsburg (Kaleb Brown, Noah Sehpard, Kya Bryant, Dylan Leep) 3:42.70; 10. Niles (Mason Young, Huck Coffee, Nathan Becraft, Braden Bennet) 3:53.78.

3,200 Relay: 1. Otsego (Mason Kolhoff, Pierce Bentley, Tristin Canales, Chase Brown) 8:18.56; 6. Edwardsburg (Dane Bailey, Andrew Backus, William Leman, Kaleb Brown) 9:04.82.

Shot Put: 1. Michael Griffey (Plainwell) 47-6; 8. Jacob Walker (Edwardsburg) 41-3.25.

Discus: 1. Michael Griffey (Plainwell) 136-.25; 4. Larson Fessenden (Edwardsburg) 126-3.50; 6. Donovan Meyers (Edwardsburg) 121-2.75.

High Jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (Edwardsburg) 6-6; 3. Jacob Pegura (Edwardsburg) 5-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Zachary Miller (Plainwell) 13-6.

Long Jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (Edwardsburg) 22-1; 4. Kimoni McClean (Niles) 20-8.

Girls Results

Team standings

Otsego 111.5; 2. Plainwell 101; 3. Lakeshore 77.5; 4. Three Rivers 70; 5. Vicksburg 67; 6. Berrien Springs 64.5; 7. Edwardsburg 46; 8. (tie) Niles and Paw Paw 35.5; 10. (tie) Allegan and Dowagiac 15; 12. Benton Harbor 13; 13. Parchment 6; 14. South Haven 4.5

100: 1. Kylin Griffin (Three Rivers) 13.60; 7. Abby Hess (Edwardsburg) 13.78.

200: 1. Kylin Griffin (Three Rivers) 26.10; 4. Jessica Ferguson (Edwardsburg) 27.82; 6. Amelia Colvin (Edwardsburg) 28.8.

400: 1. Kylin Griffin (Three Rivers) 59.06; 3. Jessica Ferguson (Edwardsburg) 1:00.93; 6. Kenya Lee (Dowagiac) 1:04.56; 9. Kylie Conn (Niles) 1;07.48; 11. Kaylee Barnes (Edwardsburg) 1:07.88; 20. VictoriaDensborn (Niles) 1:14.38.

800: 1. Mackenzie Hill (Plainwell) 2:24.85; 12. Claire Ritchey (Edwardsburg) 2:45.84; 13. Carlee Brown (Edwardsburg) 2:46.84; 17. Cassie Shortman (Niles) 2:55.29; 18. Ansley McIntosh (Niles) 2:55.88.

1,600: 1. Megan Germain (Otsego) 5:18.20; 7. Charlie Drew (Edwardsburg) 5:46.41; 10. Kierstyn Thompson (Niles) 6:02.47; 12. Aubrey Jackson (Niles) 6:16.69.

3,200: 1. Megan Germain (Otsego) 12:11.08; 7. Charlie Drew (Edwardsburg) 13:38.88.

100 Hurdles: 1. Megan Sahnow (Vicksburg) 16.47; 4. Izabel Hoskin (Niles) 17.97.

300 Hurdles: 1. Paige McDonald (Three Rivers) 48.48; 8. Izabel Hoskin (Niles) 53.70; 11. Stella Hover (Niles) 54.59.

400 Relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Zariyah Mance, Kirsten Krause, Jasmin Williams, Grace Constable) 50.58; 4. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Amelai Colvin, Abby Hess) 52.27; 6. Niles (Izabel Hoskin, Ainsley Martin, Kylie Conn, Stella Hover) 54.22.

800 Relay: 1. Vicksburg (Cate Curtis, Megan Kendall, Sam Richardson, Emma Steele) 1:47.08; 6. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Abby Hess, Amelia Colvin, Danni Purlee) 1:55.47.

1,600 Relay: 1. Vicksburg (Isabella Pence, Megan Kendall, Sam Richardson, Emma Steele) 4:16.04; 4. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Macy Andress, Kaylee Barnes, Jessica Ferguson) 4:27.97.

3,200 Relay: 1. Otsego (Megan Germain, Claudia Stachura, Logan Brazee, Joy Wolfe) 10:01.17; 6. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Macy Andress, Charlie Drew, Carlee Brown) 11:05.53.

Shot Put: 1. Haley Guerrant (Otsego) 38-1; 3. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 33-9.50; 4. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) 33-7.50; 6. Maiya Warren (Niles) 31-4.75.

Discus: 1. Haley Guerrant (Otsego) 121-10.75; 3. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 97-6.50; 6. Maiya Warren (Niles) 88-10.25; 7. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) 87-1.50.

High Jump: 1. Becca Wagner (Plainwell) 5-2; 2. Amelia Jones (Dowagiac) 4-9; 3. (tie) Marika Ruppart (Niles) and Jayden Schmaltz (Lakeshore) 4-9.

Pole Vault: 1. Mallaigh Phelan (Lakeshore) 9-6; 5. Amelia Jones (Dowagiac) 8-6; 8. Olivia Hansen (Edwardsburg) 8-0; 9. Stella Hover (Niles) 8-0; 12. (tie) Victoria Wurzel (Berrien Springs), Megan Jackson (Three Rivers) and Lily Peat (Edwardsburg) 7-3.

Long Jump: 1. Kaylee Wright (Plainwell) 16-.50; 6. Marika Ruppart (Niles) 14-10.50; 7. Amelia Colvin (Edwardsburg) 14-8.50

DIVISION 3

At Lawton

Boys Results

Team standings

Centreville 100; 2. Constantine 95; 3. Lawton 75.5; 4. Coloma 54; 5. (tie) Watervliet and Buchanan 49; 7. Schoolcraft 47; 8. Bloomingdale 45; 9. Hartford 38.5; 10. Brandywine 33; 11. Bridgman 22; 12. Bronson 20; 13. Bangor 19; 14. (tie) Comstock and Galesburg-Augusta 8

100: 1. Caiden Smith (Hartford) 11.75; 5. Michael Palmer (Brandywine) 12.22.

200: 1. Caiden Smith (Hartford) 23.12; 6. Michael Palmer (Brandywine) 24.24.

400: 1. Joshua Falkenstein (Centreville) 51.45; 8. Jackson Starnes (Buchanan) 54.64; 19. Luke Sherwood (Buchanan) 1:00.15.

800: 1. Boden Genovese (Coloma) 2:02.67; 12. Jaxon Seddon (Buchanan) 2:21.87; 22. Caleb Sweeney (Buchanan) 2:46.82.

1,600: 1. Boden Genovese (Coloma) 4:41.89; 4. Walker Barz (Buchanan) 4:59.15; 20. Coy Weinberg (Buchanan) 5:36.05; 22. Zachary King (Brandywine) 5:48.06.

3,200: 1. Walker Barz (Buchanan) 10:45.92; 11. Robert Hartz (Brandywine) 11:49.22.

110 Hurdles: 1. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 17.66

300 Hurdles: 1. Britain Philip (Buchanan) 44.14; 3. Jake McCubbin (Brandywine) 45.50; 13. Brian Proud (Buchanan) 47.43.

400 Relay: 1. Lawton (Kal Motter, Jake Rueff, Cooper Geib, Jason Crall) 44.99; 7. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Brennen Weaver, Dillon Oatsvall, David Twum) 48.43.

800 Relay: 1. Centreville (Tyler Swanwick, Joshua Falkenstein, Jacob Falkenstein, Dylan Coney) 1:32.69; 4. Buchanan (Brady Thompson, Jackson Starnes, Britain Philip, David Twum) 1:35.81; 11. Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Gavin Schoff, Kevin Roberts, Michael Palmer) 1:42.54.

1,600 Relay: 1. Centreville (Joshua Falkenstein, Ethan Miller, Jacob Falkenstein, Tyler Swanwick) 3:28.25; 8. Buchanan (Jackson Starnes, Luke Sherwood, Jaxon Seddon, Britain Philip) 3:48.03.

3,200 Relay: 1. Centreville (Ethan Miller, Logan Weis, Chaseton Wyckoff, Tyler Swanwick) 8:39.8; 11. Brandywine (Kevin Roberts, Jacob Rydwelski, Micah Colby, Mason Young) 10:36.5.

Shot Put: 1. Mason Mayne (Lawton) 47-7; 16. Philip McLaurin (Brandywine) 38-0; 20. Jackson Starnes (Buchanan) 36-3; 24. Cam Cole (Buchanan) 31-9.5; 25. Charles McLaurin (Brandywine) 30-.5.

Discus: 1. Cobie Bonds (Coloma) 142-8; 10. Philip McLaurin (Brandywine) 104-10; 11. Coby Borgman (Buchanan) 103-9; 19. Connor Sobecki (Brandywine) 83-11; 20. Cam Cole (Buchanan) 80-9.

High Jump: 1. Brady Thompson (Buchanan) 6-0; 9. (tie) Brian Proud (Buchanan) and Cole Hartmann (Coloma) 5-5.

Pole Vault: 1. Kevin Roberts (Brandywine) 12-3; 7. (tie) Rowan Kile (Buchanan), Michael Featherstone (Constantine) and Isaac Grate (Bronson) 10-3.

Long Jump: 1. Jake Rueff (Lawton) 21-7.75; 5. Brady Thompson (Buchanan) 19-11.5; 14. Brian Proud (Buchanan) 17-9.25; 26. Pedro Segundo (Brandywine) 15-7.75; 27. Nick Green (Brandywine) 15-2.5

Girls Results

Team standings

Lawton 132.5; 2. Centreville 72; 3. Bridgman 60.5; 4. Constantine 60; 5. Coloma 51; 6. Buchanan 42; 7. Galesburg-Augusta 34; 8. (tie) Bangor and Comstock 30; 10. Hartford 24; 11; Watervliet 20; 12. (tie) Brandywine and Bronson 17; 14. Bloomingdale 9

100: 1. TiAnna Murphy-Ryan (Comstock) 12.90; 6. Allison Fedore (Brandywine) 14.28.

200: 1. Heidi Newhouse (Lawton) 27.23; 4. Audrey Lietz (Buchanan) 28.73; 6. Allison Fedore (Brandywine) 29.58.

400: 1. Heidi Newhouse (Lawton) 59.56; 8. Miley Young (Brandywine) 1:06.70; 20. Maddix Roberts (Buchanan) 1:17.88; 21. Joy Kaltenbach (Buchanan) 1:17.97; 24. Brianna Riel (Brandywine) 1:33.78.

800: 1. Kendra Koster (Lawton) 2:25.92; 4. Madeline Young (Buchanan) 2:38.64; 18. Sydney Greaves (Buchanan) 3:10.69

1,600: 1. Kendra Koster (Lawton) 5:28.88; 3. Madeline Young (Buchanan) 5:55.22; 10. Allison Lauri (Brandywine) 6:27.98; 20. Caitlyn Morris (Buchanan) 7:39.24.

3,200: 1. Kendra Koster (Lawton) 12:13.33; 3. Allison Lauri (Brandywine) 12:54.18; 4. Emma Miller (Buchanan) 13;03.60

100 Hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Bowen (Centreville) 17.15.

300 Hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Bowen (Centreville) 49.72; 11. Ava Graham (Buchanan) 57.12.

400 Relay: 1. Comstock (Gianna Nathaniel, Kyla Owens, Deshanae Reed, TiAnna Murphy-Ryan) 51.75; 7. Buchanan (Audrey Lietz, Ava Graham, Jenna French, Lauren Strefling) 55.32.

800 Relay: 1. Bridgman (Mallorie Griffiths, Arie Hackett, Maggie Griffiths, Tatyanna Hill) 1:49.82; 6. Buchanan (Audrey Lietz, Katelyn Ailes, Lauren Strefling, Jenna French) 1:56.84; 9. Brandywine (Brianna Riel, Ericka Bergenham, Allison Fedore, Miley Young) 2:04.62.

1,600 Relay: 1. Lawton (Megan Robertson, Addisyn Price, Reese Olson, Heidi Newhouse) 4:21.81; 8. Buchanan (Joy Kaltenbach, Ava Graham, Madeline Young, Maddix Roberts) 4:49.91.

3,200 Relay: 1. Lawton (Kendra Koster, Sofia Oertel, Reese Olson, Ashley Waite) 10:45.59; 6. Buchanan (Emma Miller, Maddix Roberts, Sydney Greaves, Madeline Young) 11:57.29.

High Jump: 1. Isabella Kangas (Centreville) 5-4.

Pole Vault: 1. Rylee Oxley (Lawton) 8-9; 5. Claire Lietz (Buchanan) 7-0.

Discus: 1. Aleah Sexton (Watervliet) 105-9; 5. Maddison Ward (Brandywine) 91-7; 23. Zoe Griggs (Buchanan) 59-10; 27. Halle Borders (Brandywine) 55-5; 28. Kaitlynne Walter (Buchanan) 37-5.

Shot Put: 1. Brenna McDonald (Schoolcraft) 35-3.5; 14. Zoe Griggs (Buchanan) 26-8; 18. Maddison Ward (Brandywine) 24-10; 26. (tie) Kaitlynne Walter (Buchanan) and Cai Lenont (Bloomingdale) 20-4.5; 28. Halle Borders (Brandywine) 18-.5.

Long Jump: 1. Martasia Chambers (Coloma) 16-1.5; 2. Lauren Strefling (Buchanan) 15-4.5; 19. Taylor Swank (Brandywine) 10-6.

DIVISION 4

At Gobles

Boys Results

Team Standings

Kalamazoo Christian 122; 2. Kalamazoo Hackett 105; 3. Martin 93; 4. Gobles 76; 5. Eau Claire 56; 6. Cassopolis 55; 7. New Buffalo 44; 8. River Valley 35; 9. Lawrence 28; 10. Marcellus 15; 11. Decatur 14; 12. Lake Michigan Catholic 11; 13. Kalamazoo Phoenix 4

100: 1. Liam Mann (Kalamazoo Hackett) 11.06; 4. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis) 11.78.

200:1. Liam Mann (Kalamazoo Hackett) 23.01.

400: 1. Isaac Backman (Kalamazoo Hackett) 52.06; 2. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis) 52.91

800: 1. Simone Giardili (Gobles) 2:09.95; 2. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis) 2:10.42; 19. Jaren Waldschmidt (Cassopolis) 2:37.46.

1,600: 1. Nile Devers (Gobles) 4:39.80; 14. Jaren Waldschmidt (Cassopolis) 5:41.72.

3,200: 1. Nile Devers (Gobles) 10:28.05.

110 Hurdles: 1. Charley Martin (Martin) 16.55; 2. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 17.38.

300 Hurdles: 1. James Hildebrand (Martin) 44.25; 5. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 46.47.

400 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Hackett (Andrew Finley, Gabe Gamsho, EvanWurtz, Liam Mann) 45.39;

800 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Hackett (Liam Mann, Evan Wurtz, Andrew Finley, Isaac Backman) 1:32.81.

1,600 Relay: 1. Martin (James Blackburn, Sam Jager, Charley Martin, Taegan Harris) 3:39.45.

3,200 Relay: 1. Kalamazoo Christian (Isaac Bogard, Isaac Bos, Kam Rinker, James VanderDussen) 8:49.88.

Shot Put: 1. Nolan VanHorn (Gobles) 41-6; 2. Jermaine Williams (Cassopolis) 41-5; 19. Jalyne Brown (Cassopolis) 31-2.25.

High Jump: 1. Jeremiah Mitchell (New Buffalo) 6-1; 5. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 5-6; 8. Jaden Ivery (Cassopolis) 5-6.

Pole Vault: 1. Drake Buell (Martin) 10-6.

Long Jump: 1. Damarion Travis (Eau Claire) 20-4.75; 6. Jaden Ivery (Cassopolis) 18-9.50.

Discus: 1. Reid Stilson (Kalamazoo Christian) 135-2; 3. Jermaine Williams (Cassopolis) 115-7; 22. Jered Wellman (Cassopolis) 60-6.50.

Girls Results

Team Standings

Marcellus 121; 2. Gobles 109; 3. Kalamazoo Christian 93; 4. Martin 72.5; 5. Kalamazoo Hackett 66.5; 6. Lake Michigan Catholic 47; 7. New Buffalo 40; 8. Lawrence 35; 9. Cassopolis 26; 10. River Valley 23; 11. Decatur 9; 12. Eau Claire 6

100: 1. Kaya Huizenga (Gobles) 13.40.

200: 1. Sage Brown (Kalamazoo Hackett) 26.65

400: 1. Sage Brown (Kalamazoo Hackett) 1:02.04.

800: 1. Addie Curtis (Marcellus) 2:35.82; 2. Lauren Anderson (Cassopolis) 2:36.20.

1,600: 1. Addie Curtis (Marcellus) 5:51.97.

3,200: 1. Allison Glendening (Lake Michigan Catholic) 12:49.55; 4. Lauren Anderson (Cassopolis) 14:09.75.

100 Hurdles: 1. Madi Simpson (Marcellus) 17.74; 3. Maliyah Flowers (Cassopolis) 18.78

300 Hurdles: 1. Kyia Bozzo (Martin) 54.61.

400 Relay: 1. Gobles (Deanna Wood, Kaya Huizenga, Kambree Tackett, Elizabeth Woodard) 53.59.

800 Relay: 1. Gobles (Alyson Tripp, Deanna Wood, Morgan Modert, Elizabeth Woodard) 1:53.53.

1,600 Relay: 1. Gobles (Deanna Wood, Zoie Wood, Elli Stender, Morgan Modert) 4:31.01.

3,200 Relay: 1. Lake Michigan Catholic (Allison Glendening, Isabelle Schrauben, Abigail Schrauben, Rachel Kalamaros) 10:57.09.

Shot Put: 1. Tess VanDyk (Kalamazoo Christian) 40-0; 3. Alexis Millirans (Cassopolis) 31-4.

Discus: 1. Tess VanDyk (Kalamazoo Christian) 125-5; 8. Alexis Millirans (Cassopolis) 74-7.50.

High Jump: 1. Kaya Huizenga (Gobles) 5-0.

Pole Vault: 1. Talan Hiemstra (Marcellus) 7-0.

Long Jump: 1. Eva Bauer (New Buffalo) 15-5.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH BEND CLAY 7, BRANDYWINE 3

At Niles

Clay 142 000 0 – 7 7 0

Brandywine 000 201 0 – 3 4 3

Cleveland (W); Haley Scott (L)

2B: Hunt (C), Boone (C)

HR: Chloe Parker (BW), Scott (BW)

Highlights: Chloe Parker and Haley Scott both hit solo home runs for Brandywine.

NILES 15-12 PLAINWELL 4-1

At Plainwell

First Game

Niles 440 05 – 15 13 3

Plainwell 100 03 – 4 5 5

Haylea Wilken (W); N. Charles (L)

2B: Annabelle Johnson (N), Wilken (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Mya Syson (N), Charles (PL)

Highlights: Annabelle Johnson and Haylea Wilken were both 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Niles. Chloe Hargreaves and Laila Vancer also had two hits. Kayla Kiggins drove in three runs.

Second Game

Niles 100 56 – 12 10 1

Plainwell 100 00 – 1 3 4

Mya Syson (W); E. Balkema (L)

2B: Syson (N), Balkema (PL)

HR: Annabelle Johnson (N)

Highlights: Mya Syson tossed a three-hitter for Niles, while she was also 2-for-4 with a double at the plate. Annabelle Johnson was 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs

Varsity record: Niles 17-14

EDWARDSBURG 20-17, PAW PAW 0-0

At Paw Paw

First Game

Edwardsburg 532 (10) – 20 19 1

Paw Paw 000 0 – 0 1 2

Averie Markel (W), Jersie Dawson (4); Herbert (L)

2B: Lindsey Dalenberg (E), Sydney Klaer (E), Lani Hardin (E).

3B: Abby Bossler (E), Averie Markel (E)

HR: Lexi Schimpa (E), Sydney Klaer (E), Samantha Baker (E)

Highlights: Samantha Baker and Sydney Klaer each had three hits and drove in three runs for Edwardsburg. Lindsey Dalenberg, Caitlin Tighe, Lani Hardin, Lexi Schimpa, Jersie Dawson and Averie Markel added two hits apiece. Hardin also drove in three runs.

Second Game

Edwardsburg 728 – 17 16 1

Paw Paw 000 – 0 1 5

Samantha Baker (W); Alana Burch (L)

2B: Caitlin Tighe (E) 2, Averie Markel (E), Abby Bossler (E)

HR: Lani Hardin (E), Averie Markel (E), Sydney Klaer (E)

Highlights: Lani Hardin had three hits and drove in three runs for Edwardsburg. Caitlin Tighe also had three hits and Samantha Baker, Jersie Dawson, Averie Markel and Sydney Klaer added two apiece. Markel also drove in three runs.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 23-7

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 16, CONSTANTINE 1

At Constantine

First Game

Buchanan 556 – 16 8 0

Constantine 010 – 1 1 3

Macoy West (W); Caleb Bontrager (L), Lando Schwartz (3)

2B: Drew Glavin (B) 2, Matthew Hoover (B), Murphy Wegner (B), Macoy West (B)

Highlights: Drew Glavin and Matthew Hoover each had two hits and three RBIs for Buchanan.

Second Game

Buchanan 002 114 3 – 11 5 1

Constantine 000 030 0 – 3 6 3

Hunter Carrington (W), Thomas VanOverberghe (5); Heston Wiggs (L), Owen Griffith (6), Trevor Black (7)

Highlights: Matthew Hoover drove in three runs and Drew Glavin and Connor Legault two apiece for Buchanan.

Varsity record: Buchanan 18-3

DOWAGIAC 4-8, STURGIS 5-0

At Sturgis

First Game

Dowagiac 020 020 0 – 4 6 1

Sturgis 021 011 x – 5 7 2

Gibson Cary (W); Ben Klann (L)

2B: Ethan Hannapel (D)

Highlights: Ethan Hannapel was 2-for-3 with a double. Cole Weller also had two hits for the Chieftains.

Second Game

Dowagiac 023 201 0 – 8 9 0

Sturgis 000 000 0 – 0 4 2

Mason Peck (W); Hunter Kosmerick (L)

Highlights: Henry Weller was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Dowagiac. Ben Klann was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Varsity record: Dowagiac 8-13-1, Sturgis 5-13

PLAINWELL 4-9, NILES 3-6

At Plainwell

First Game

Niles 201 000 00 – 3 9 1

Plainwell 201 000 01 – 4 8 3

Gale, C. Doerr (6, W); Austin Bradley, Hunter Fazi (7, L)

2B: Fazi (N), L. DeVaney (PL)

Highlights: Carson Rachels, Fazi and Brian Gonzalez all had two hits for Niles, Gage Vota drove in two runs.

Second Game

Niles 202 002 0 – 6 8 1

Plainwell 060 003 x – 9 5 2

Miller (W); Dane Asmus (L), Carson Rachels (6), Ezra Vance (6)

2B: Talon Brawley (N), Gonzalez (N)

Highlights: Talon Brawley and Carson Rachels both had two hits for the Vikings. Brawley and Gonzalez both doubled.

Varsity record: Niles 7-18-1

GIRLS SOCCER

LAKESHORE 4, EDWARDSBURG 0

At Edwardsburg

Halftime Score

Lakeshore 2, Edwardsburg 0

Lakeshore Goals

Elliot de la Foret, Kassidy Jackson, Emily Lockman 2

Lakeshore Assists

Isabella Ceru, Jennah White, Olivia Baker 2

Varsity records: Lakeshore 9-4-0, Edwardsburg