Brandywine rolls to 11th regional title in 14 years

BERRIEN SPRINGS — There are certain things in life you can always count on.

One of those things is the Brandywine girls tennis team winning regional championships and advancing to the Division 4 state finals.

The Bobcats rolled to an easy win in the Division 4 Regional Tournament hosted by Berrien Springs Thursday. Brandywine crushed the field with 27 points to win its 11th regional title in the past 14 years.

The Bobcats will compete at the Division 4 state championships June 3-4 in Ann Arbor.

Brandywine captured half of the flight championships to amass their point total. Kalamazoo Hackett was the runner-up with 18 points. Buchanan and Kalamazoo Christian tied for third with 17 points. Dowagiac finished tied for eighth with two points.

Cortney Bates was the lone singles champion for Brandywine as she improved to 23-0 with a 6-1 and 6-1 win over rival Ruya Antisdel, of Buchanan, at No. 4 singles.

The Bobcats won three out of the four doubles flights, led by its No. 3 squad of Chloe Sidenbender and Dani Holden, who also remained undefeated (21-0) after defeating Kalamazoo Christian’s Samantha Huffstetler and Lauren Fox in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-3.

The Brandywine No. 1 doubles team of Abbie Hubbard and Emma Hinsey defeated Ava Coon and Leah Chafty, of Hackett, 6-2 and 6-2 to win the regional title. Hubbard and Hinsey are now 22-1 on the year.

At No. 2 doubles, Tressa Hullinger and Hope Typer delivered the Bobcats their final regional title as they defeated Buchanan’s Norah Kutemeier and Taegan Manigold-Summers, 6-0 and 6-1. The Brandywine duo improve to 17-3 on the season.

Even when the Bobcats were not winning the flight championships, they finished runner-up in two out of the three.

Jessica Williamson was defeated at No. 1 singles by Mikaela West, of Kalamazoo Christian, 6-0 and 6-0. Hannah Earles was the runner-up at No. 2 singles after falling to Hackett’s Ellie Christian, 6-1 and 6-3.

Dowagiac picked up its two points when Ruby Maggert defeated Berrien Springs’ Aileen Mongkau at No. 1 singles, 1-6, 7-5 and 6-2; and Brooklyn Smith defeated South Haven’s Yasmin Becerra at No. 2 singles, 3-6, 6-2 and 6-1.