Young Professionals to host Mommy-Son event Saturday

DOWAGIAC — The time has come for moms and sons to join for tons of fun.

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac is set to host its annual Mommy-Son event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 M-51. The event will raise funds for future Young Professionals projects, including the annual Freedom Fireworks show slated for June 1.

According to Young Professionals member Rebecca Steenbeke, the Dowagiac Conservation Club will be hosting some archery for the kids to participate in, while Doe-Wah-Jack’s Canoe Rental will provide kayaking around the lake.

Sarrett Nature Center will be presenting Slime and Scales, an educational and hands-on experience that shows the differences between different reptile species, at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Wayne Township fire department will be on hand to help the kids make s’mores, and Larry Hewitt will be serving homemade ice cream from his antique ice cream tractor.

There will also be a photo booth by Blue Print Photography, which is owned by Steenbeke.

“We just love it when the community comes out to an event that we put on,” Steenbeke said. “Whether it’s the daddy-daughter dance or the mommy-son event … It makes us happy seeing everybody participate and have fun with something like this.”

Steenbeke added it doesn’t have to be moms with their sons, it could be aunts, grandmas or any other motherly figure.

Tickets cost $5 in advance or $10 the day of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased at Bakeman Barbers or The Baker’s Rhapsody. To order tickets online, visit the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Facebook page.