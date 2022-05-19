Dowagiac students receive more than $860K in scholarships
Published 3:33 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Prior to their upcoming graduation, local high school students headed to college got a big financial lift to use toward the future of their education.
Dowagiac Union High School seniors were honored for their academic achievements and presented with more than $860,000 in scholarships during the school’s Class of 2022 Honors Ceremony on Wednesday in the high school gymnasium.
“I am blessed to join you tonight as we celebrate the terrific dedication of our students – especially the Class of 2022 for what they’ve been through,” said Dowagiac Superintendent Jonathan Whan. “On behalf of the board of education, the community and staff, we congratulate you for your perseverance, having flexibility, grit and the successes you have acquired throughout the last four years. … I believe that wherever you go and whatever you do, Chieftains will lead and succeed.”
Scholarships awarded varied from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars each. The largest scholarship awarded was the Providence Scholarship, awarded to Keyan Sullivan and worth more than $200,000.
The following is a complete list of honors and scholarships awarded:
Honors
Top 10 Graduates (in order of GPA): Riley Wimberley – Valedictorian; Taylor Wimberley – Salutatorian; Caitlyn Yakim; Emma Allen; Halie Saylor; Erin Beck; Jackson Olson; Malina Holz; Calley Ruff; Jada Shields.
High Honor Graduates (3.4 GPA and above): Emma Allen*; Ryan Allen*; Erin Beck*; Reynaldo Blanco, Jr.; Emmaline Bonczynski; Julian Brooks; Camryn Busby; Khloie Goins; Ethan Hannapel*; Makayla Hill; Malina Holz*; Mason Keller; Arneal Lee*; Emma McCrorey; Jackson Olson*; Calley Ruff*; Halie Saylor*; Mya Scholten; Jada Shields*; Riley Stack*; Keyan Sullivan*; Killian Sullivan*; Logan Wallace*; Riley Wimberley*; Taylor Wimberley*; Lance Winchester; Caitlyn Yakim*
* Denotes National Honor Society member
Honor Graduates (3.0 to 3.39 GPA): Sarah Allen; Sierra Carpenter*; Megan Davis; Jaquelyn Dominguez; Madison DuSoe; Elizabeth Green; Ruby Maggert; Cavina Marquez; Alejandro Martinez; Elizabeth Moreno; Riley Mott; Gavin Nearpass; Gabrielle Okonski; Madeline Payne; Dale Personette; Cody Roberts; Nellie Sandoval; Jasmine West
Academic Awards of Excellence: Emma Allen; Erin Beck; Emmaline Bonczynski; Julian Brooks; Ethan Hannapel; Malina Holz; Mason Keller; Emma McCrorey; Jackson Olson; Calley Ruff; Halie Saylor; Jada Shields; Riley Stack; Riley Wimberley; Taylor Wimberley; Caitlyn Yakim
SMC Dual Enrollment Academic Award: Emma Allen; Ryan Allen; Erin Beck; Julian Brooks; Camryn Busby; Khloie Goins; Malina Holz; Mason Keller; Breeanna Kraft; Emma McCrorey; Jackson Olson; Halie Saylor; Riley Stack; Riley Wimberley; Taylor Wimberley
Scholarships
Dowagiac Elks Club Scholarship: Malina Holz
Dowagiac Rotary Club Scholarship: Riley Mott
Leo Krziza and Esther Krziza-Condry Scholarship: Sarah Allen; Camryn Busby; Malina Holz; Breanna Kraft; Jaleana Payne; Riley Wimberley; Taylor Wimberley; Caitlyn Yakim
Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Scholarship: Jada Shields
Peninsular Lodge #10 F. & A.M. Scholarship: Jada Shields
Dowagiac Education Association Scholarships: Ethan Hannapel; Callie Ruff
Beta Sigma Phi Theta MU Scholarship: Halie Saylor
Beta Sigma Phi ECC Scholarship: Halie Saylor
Joe and Harriett Hassle Scholarship: Jackson Olson
Jim and Mary Alice Giles Scholarship: Malina Holz; Breeanna Kraft; Calley Ruff
L.A.D.D. Inc. Scholarship: Breeanna Kraft
Heather Nash Memorial Scholarships: Calley Ruff; Taylor Wimberley
Brian Parker Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Allen
Carson Ausra Memorial Scholarships: Mateo Vasquez; Jada Shields
Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship: Jada Shields
Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Ethan Hannapel
Ronald Latourette Memorial Scholarship: Jackson Olson
Kameron Belew Memorial Scholarship: Emma Allen; Ryan Allen; Sarah Allen; Ethan Hannapel
Bryan Frazier Scholarships: Sierra Carpenter; Calley Ruff
Sodexo Services Scholarship: Ryan Allen; Jaleana Payne; Calley Ruff; Riley Stack
Albert and Joyce Fritz Memorial Scholarship: Calley Ruff
Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship: Jackson Olson
Kidman Robison Family Scholarships: Erin Beck; Jada Shields
Creative Foam Scholarship: Mateo Vasquez
Dick Conrad Scholarship, Michigan Gateway Foundation: Calley Ruff
Dick Dorgan Memorial Scholarship: Erin Beck
Dowagiac Athletic Booster Club Scholarships: Sierra Carpenter; Ethan Hannapel; Calley Ruff; Ruby Maggert; Jordan Simpson
Chieftain Golf Outing Scholarships: Emma Allen; Ryan Allen; Sarah Allen; Erin Beck; Sierra Carpenter; Ethan Hannapel; Vicente Madison; Ruby Maggert; Calley Ruff; Jordan Simpson; Riley Stack; Killian Sullivan; Riley Wimberley; Taylor Wimberley
Individual College Scholarships
Southwestern Michigan College Awards of Distinction: Camryn Busby; Emma McCrorey; Halie Saylor
SMC Awards of Excellence: Reynaldo Blanco, Jr.; Riley Mott
SMC Roadrunner Scholarships: Zane Ball; Gavin Nearpass; Jasmine West
Lake Michigan College Rocky’s Award: Sarah Allen
Central Michigan Maroon and Gold Merit Scholarship: Ruby Maggert
Grand Valley State University Laker Scholarship: Emma Allen; Taylor Wimberley
Thompson Working Family Scholarship: Emma Allen
Glen Oaks Community College full ride athletic scholarships: Sierra Carpenter; Riley Stack.
Ferris State Provost Scholarship: Makayla Hill
Western Michigan Bronco Merit Scholarships: Nellie Sandoval; Jada Shields
University of South Florida Green and Gold Directors Scholarship: Caitlyn Yakim
Michigan State University Resident Scholarships: Jackson Olson; Riley Wimberley; Lance Winchester
MSU Honors College State Scholarship: Riley Wimberley
MSU Spartan Advantage Scholarship: Lance Winchester
Saginaw Valley State University Robert and Ellen Thompson and Dean’s Scholarship: Erin Beck
Trine University Frank’s School of Education Scholarship: Calley Ruff
Home College Presidential Hope Scholarship: Ethan Hannapel
Providence University Providence Scholarship: Keyan Sullivan