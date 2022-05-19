Bulldogs win Wolverine championship

AUGUSTA — The Vicksburg Bulldogs won the Wolverine Conference Golf Tournament played at Stonehedge North Golf Course in less than ideal conditions Wednesday.

The Bulldogs shot 346 as a team to top Plainwell, which finished 12 strokes back with a 358. Allegan finished third with a 361.

Niles took seventh place with a score of 376, while Edwardsburg was eighth with a 377 and Dowagiac 10th with a 392.

Josiah McClelland, of Vicksburg, was the medalist as he finished with a 77. Niles’ Evan Bruckner was the runner-up as he shot 79 in the rainy conditions. Both earned All-Wolverine Conference with their finishes.

The Eddies were led by Andrew Kurowski and Ethan Emenaker, both of whom shot 88 to earn first-team All-Wolverine Conference.

The Chieftains were led by Abraham Guernsey, who shot 91, to earn honorable mention All-Wolverine Conference honors.

Niles’ Aiden Kruger also earned honorable mention all-league with a score of 94.