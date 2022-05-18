SMC lands Riley’s Garza for wrestling team

DOWAGIAC — Braxton Garza, of Riley High School in South Bend, has signed a National Junior College letter of intent to wrestle at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunner Coach Todd Hesson.

Garza is a Northern Indiana Conference Champion and Sectional Champion. He was named the Iron Eagle National Champion in Folkstyle and the Iron Eagle National Runner Up in Freestyle.

“Braxton has worked hard to attain his success during his high school years. His continued effort will help him at the college level as well,” said Riley Head Coach William Flatt.

Hesson is looking forward to having Garz join the Roadrunner roster.

“Braxton is a well-coached and experienced wrestler,” he said. “He is a dedicated, hardworking wrestler who is looking forward to competing at the next level.”