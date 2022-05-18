July 10, 1924-May 10, 2022

Ruth Boelter passed away peacefully at home in the wee hours of Tuesday, May 10, 2022, exactly two months shy of her 98th birthday.

Ruth was born July 10, 1924, in Milwaukee, WI to John and “Tillie” (Jackowski) Drozewski, the 5th of six children. Ruth enjoyed roller skating as a young lady, so it was no surprise that in 1948 she met the late Lyle Boelter, recently discharged from the Navy, at a skating rink in Milwaukee. He was an accomplished dance skater, having spent much of his spare time at skating rinks in Oakland, California, where he was assigned the task of supplying airplane parts to the Pacific Theater. They were married in Aug. 1948 and moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, where they lived for the next 50 years. Ruth was a consummate homemaker and mother which she was able to do full-time until her daughters began college, at which time she worked in the Secretarial Pool for a large insurance company called Employers of Wausau. Ruth worked for them for over 15 years. In 1998 she and Lyle moved in with their eldest daughter and son-in-law in Niles, Michigan. Ruth loved spending time in northern Wisconsin and frequently went camping and hiking in the North Woods with her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Faith (Doug) Gregg of Niles, and Wendy Godfrey of Niles; granddaughters, Wendy Ronto and Amber Radivojevic; four great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

The family will be remembering her long and loving life privately.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.