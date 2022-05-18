Performing arts theater, coffee roaster set to open downtown Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — From art and music to coffee and sweet treats, the new occupants of a long-vacant building are preparing to excite all the senses of local residents.

Savage Bean Coffee Company, Marketplace Theatre Company and Sweet Treats by Jennie are set to host a grand opening celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. June 11 at 144 S. Broadway St. In Cassopolis. The event will cost $5 to attend, and features samples of coffee drinks, baked goods and an artist showcase by Kendra Steury.

Theater owner and Niles native Alicia Savage said her vision is to create a space to provide musical, cultural and informational programming to the community. The theatre currently has a summer schedule booked with music, art, acting classes, workshops and illusionist.

“We believe that through the arts kids and adults find purpose and unwrap their hidden talents,” Savage said. “Our goal is to discover talent within our local community as well as bringing in professional talent from around the country. … With local support we can continue to add events, and look forward to the upcoming seasons.”

Savage Bean Coffee Company, operated by Kimberly Savage, roasts hand-selected beans from around the world, and will offer multiple styles of brewing for customers. Sweet Tweets by Jennie, operated by baker and cake artist Jennie Todd, will feature baked creations in the space.

Box office hours for theatre will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. May 22 and May 29, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 28. The theater will host acting classes every Monday and Wednesday in June and July, as well as the following events:

June

11 – Grand Opening and Art Gala

17 – Ashton Wolf Dueling Pianos

18 – Bananas for Pajamas (Ages 0-8)

25 – Tru Kingz (Gospel/HipHop)

30 – Give Back to Cass with Terry O (Little League Fundraiser)

July

1 – Acting Class

9 – Illusionist Kevin Long

25-29 – Teen’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop

August

1-5 – Children’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop

6th – Art Gala, “Finding the Magic Within” by Sharron Ott

19, 20, 26, 27 – 90s to Now! Variety Show

September

3 – Sir Elton John Tribute: One Man, One Piano, One Night

24 – Savage Mike (Pop/Christian)