Niles-Buchanan YMCA to offer one free day pass to local seniors

NILES — The YMCA of Greater Michiana is opening its doors next week to those in the community ages 65 and over in honor of National Senior Health and Fitness Day on May 25.

From May 23-28, seniors can get one free day pass to try the YMCA. Seniors are encouraged to bring a friend or neighbor and try group fitness classes like Gentle Yoga, Aqua Aerobics or Senior Fit; Join a game of pickleball, take a steam or sauna, or lift some weights.

“At the YMCA, we work hard to make sure programming fits the ages and interests of our community,” said Monica Norton, healthy living director for the YMCA of Greater Michiana. “Active older adults are an important part of that community, and we want to celebrate their health, fitness, and wellness next week by welcoming them to the Y.”

One free day pass may be redeemed at any YMCA of Greater Michiana location: Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA, 3665 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI; Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles, MI; and YMCA O’Brien Center, 321 E. Walter St., South Bend, IN.