Sept. 25, 1952-May 12, 2022

Lynette Darnice Joseph, age 69, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 25, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Hunt and Clara Sturges.

Lynette will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by daughters, Latrece Sturges; one son, Johnny Bryant; one grandson, Akinwale Brown; siblings, Sharon (Noel) Conley, Betty Shamley, Robert (Earline) Hunt, Emory Hunt, Michael Hunt, Ivy Hubbard, Anthony (Luella) Hunt, Yolanda Lemessi, A. Williene Bridges-Hunt, Verdell Evans, Sacajawea (Thomas) Irving, Sandra (Allen) Reeves, Tyrone (Wanda) Hunt, Kim Kie, George (Ronda) Hunt, Robert (Shanell) Hunt, Eliza Rogers, Loniel Lopez, Sheila Lopez-Kennedy, Yolanda Jackson, Celeste Cotton; Chekosi Baruti; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marilyn Flynn, Eugenia Bohlen, and two brothers, Wesley Hunt and William Hunt.

Family and friends will gather Friday, May 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Lynette will be laid to rest near her mother and sister in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.