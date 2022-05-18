Harold Jones

Jan. 21. 1937-May 11, 2022

Harold W. Jones, 85, of Dowagiac, MI passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart, IN.

Harold was born on January 21, 1937, in Missouri to Robert and Gela (Luker) Jones. On May 31, 1959 he married Kaye Johnson in Niles. He was the Owner of Harold’s Body Shop for over 50 years. After retirement he bought a 5th wheel truck and started delivering 5th wheel trailers around the Country. Harold was hardworking, outgoing and a great provider for his family. He enjoyed racing sprint cars for over 30 years and also loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Harold is survived by his daughters Sharri Parks and Debbie (Lon) Wishart; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and daughter Kimberly Guzicki.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Those wishing to share a memory of Harold online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com