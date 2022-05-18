June 28, 1938-April 25, 2022

Frank Farrar James born June 28, 1938, peacefully fell back into the arms of his lifetime love, Judy James, April 25 and they are dancing together again, laughing and catching up on some lost time.

Frank and Judy were married March 28, 1959, and immediately brought three children into their lives — Andy, Ed and Vicki. Ours was a close and simple family, hard-working and playing. Dad was an elementary school teacher for 32 years and Mom was a nurse so being of service and helping others was how they approached their lives. Dad could build, fix and create anything. He built the homes we lived in and mom provided the decorating and gardening with her artistic talent. Dad spent his free time working outside on their property, walking his dog, Odie, restoring wooden boats and antique outboard motors. When it was time to rest dad was an avid reader and life-long learner. He never stopped being curious and challenging his beliefs to open his heart to another’s perspective.

Dad and Mom’s family now includes four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and continues to grow.